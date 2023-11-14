Join Food Tank

Press Release

2023 Food Sovereignty Prize Recipients Center on Community Organizing

Dylan Campos

Dylan is a Research, Event, Advocacy, and Writing intern at Food Tank. He is based in Connecticut, where he's finishing up his BA in History and Environmental Studies from Wesleyan University. His past experience in environmental activism and non-profit work guides his research on urban farming, sustainable agriculture, and food security. In his free time, Dylan enjoys making music, being outdoors, and hanging out with friends.

Previous Article
Dr. Abdou Tenkouano to Become New Director General of ICIPE
Next Article
Wholesome Crave: Transforming Large-Scale Food Services for a Sustainable Future
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!