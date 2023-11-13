Dr. Abdou Tenkouano to Become New Director General of ICIPE

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) recently announced that Abdou Tenkouano will become the organization’s new Director General in January 2024.

“It is with great pleasure and humility that I join the ICIPE family,” Tenkouano states.” I firmly believe in inclusive innovations as the engine for transformative socio-economic development in Africa. I also recognize the complexities that must be addressed by research and development institutions to achieve this goal.”

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, ICIPE conducts research on insects and other arthropods to develop and communicate affordable, accessible solutions to tackle crop pests and disease.

Tenkouano will help the organization advance their mission to promote sustainable development, ensure food security, and improve the health of communities in Africa.

Previously, Tenkouano served as the Executive Director of CORAF (the West and Central Africa Council for Agricultural Research and Development). Under his leadership, he helped the organization continue to establish itself as a reference institution in the agricultural research and development sector while championing the needs of small family farmers.

“I consider ICIPE to be ahead of the curve,” Tenkouano says, “and I look forward to continuing the rhythm of continuation and evolution set by my predecessors.”

Photo Courtesy of Kai Pilger, Unsplash