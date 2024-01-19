Elevating the Role of Herbal Medicine in Food Systems

On February 7 at 1:00PM ET, Food Tank and Traditional Medicinals™ will host a special herbal education webinar. The event will touch on topics including food as medicine; quality, efficacy, and medicine; wild harvesting; and the intelligence of the Earth.

Communities around the world have long used edible plants to promote health and healing. The event is designed to elevate an understanding around plant medicine and its role in food and agriculture systems.

Speakers will discuss the benefits of edible plants used for medicinal purposes and the value of dietary diversity, the natural intelligence of the Earth, and the story behind the growth, harvesting, and preparation of herbal medicine to yield products of the highest quality. They will also explore the practice of wild harvesting, the threat that human activity poses to flora and their environment, and sustainable approaches to support the growth of herbal medicine.

Speakers include Taryn Forrelli, chief science officer at Traditional Medicinals; Guido Masé, principle scientist and chief formulator at Traditional Medicinals; Deborah Vorhies, CEO of FairWild; Jocelyn Boreta, executive director of The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic; Dr. Nadja Cech, professor of chemistry at the University of North Carolina Greensboro; Dr. Holly Johnson, chief science officer at the American Herbal Products Association; Dr. Kevin Spelman, renowned phytotherapy researcher at PhytoPharmacology Review; and moderator Chloe Sorvino, food journalist at Forbes.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to register for the event, click HERE.

Photo courtesy of Katherine Hanlon, Unsplash