A New Year and New Opportunities: What’s Next for the Food Movement

A recent episode of “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” highlights some of the exciting wins for the food and agriculture movement in the last 12 months and what lies ahead for the food movement in 2024.

The conversation covers recent wins for food workers; how the achievements seen at this year’s U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP28) sets the stage for advocates working on food systems change at COP29 and COP30; the foods and flavors Gen Z are looking for; and opportunities to expand access to healthy foods.

The episode also features predictions from experts from across food and agriculture systems, who share what they expect—and hope—to see in 2024. Callers include Reverend Eugene Cho, President and CEO of Bread for the World; Tambra Raye Stevenson, Founder of WANDA; Seth Goldman, Co-Founder and Chief Change Agent of Eat the Change; Rupa Bhattacharya, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Industry Leadership at the Culinary Institute of America; and Erika Allen, CEO of Urban Growers Collective.

Listen to the full episode HERE.

Photo courtesy of Josefin, Unsplash