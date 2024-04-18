Exploring the Intersection of Climate Action and Nutrition Security

In honor of Earth Day, Food Systems for the Future, the Environmental Defense Fund, and Food Tank are hosting a webinar on April 22 to shed light on methane mitigation efforts in the food systems. Speakers will also explore the effects of reduction strategies on nutrition security and the importance of relationship building to create a sustainable path forward.

“Mitigating emissions while ensuring nutrition security is vital to promote both human and planetary health. We must act now to secure a sustainable future for generations to come,” Ambassador Ertharin Cousin, Founder and CEO of Food Systems for the Future, tells Food Tank.

Methane is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases—it accounts for as much as 30 percent of climate warming and is 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20 year period, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration reports. And according to a report released by ClimateWorks, food and agriculture systems are responsible for 60 percent of all human-caused methane emissions.

Participants in the webinar will examine the ways food systems contribute to high rates of methane and identify the barriers that inhibit industry progress towards lowering emissions. They will explore the links between health and climate, examining the nutritional implications of methane reduction efforts and the tangible ways to deliver on both nutrition and climate goals. Speakers will also have the opportunity to discuss strategies that increase cooperation in anticipation of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30), set to take place in the Fall of 2025.

Speakers include: Matthias Berninger, Executive VP of Public Affairs, Science, and Sustainability & HSE at Bayer AG; Ertharin Cousin, Founder & CEO of Food Systems for the Future; Bruce Freidrich, Founder & President of Good Food Institute; Britt Groosman, VP of Climate-Smart Agriculture at Environmental Defense Fund; Lisa Moon, President and CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network; Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank; Katherine F. Pickus, Vice President of Sustainability and Global Impact at Tyson Foods.

The webinar is a virtual event that welcomes global participation, and will begin at 10:00AM ET. Register now by clicking HERE.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Tam Mai, Unsplash