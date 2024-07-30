NYC-Climate-Week-WebBanner-2024

Publications

IPES-Food Report Highlights the Importance of Territorial Markets

Maya Deutchman

Maya Deutchman is an intern at Food Tank. She earned a B.S. in Human & Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University and a certificate in Environmental Education through the Graduate Naturalist Program at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center. Maya currently works at an organic farm in Northern Minnesota where she engages in a diverse range of farm tasks and teaches students about food systems. In her free time, she loves to hike, write, and spend time in nature.

Previous Article
Op-Ed | Nonsense in the US-Mexico Corn Fight
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!