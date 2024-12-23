From Service to Soil: Hawaiʻi’s Veteran Farmers

Ho`ōla Farms, a small nonprofit on Hawaiʻi Island, aims to use agriculture to help veterans rebuild a sense of purpose in their lives.

“Agriculture is a powerful tool for personal healing and community building,” the farm’s co-founder Emily Emmons tells Food Tank.

When Emily’s husband and Hoʻōla Farms co-founder John Emmons returned from service, he struggled to reintegrate into civilian life while dealing with physical pain and PTSD. After starting a backyard garden with his family, he found that connecting with the land also fostered connections with his wife and children.

“We started experimenting and became more aware of how food could transform our lives—not only physically… but also by providing a renewed sense of purpose,” John tells Food Tank. This experience inspired the couple to found Hoʻōla Farms on Hawaiʻi Island, hoping to share the transformative power of agriculture through therapeutic gardens, veteran farmer training programs, and efforts to strengthen the local food system.

One of Hoʻōla Farms’ first initiatives, the Victory Garden for Veterans program, brings the restorative power of gardening directly into veterans’ backyards. Through the program, participants receive a complete garden kit—including a raised bed, soil, plant starts, and care instructions. Delivered and set up by the Hoʻōla team, the gardens are designed not just to provide food, but to help veterans reconnect with their families, rediscover a sense of purpose, and experience emotional healing through agriculture.

Emily says the initiative is transformative, especially for veterans struggling to find their footing after returning to civilian life. “For many, this program has provided the invaluable experience of being seen, valued, and appreciated for the first time in a long time—a seed planted at the start of their journey back to community and purpose through agriculture.”

According to Emily, farming offers veterans transitioning from military service more than just a career—it provides a renewed sense of purpose and an opportunity to continue serving their communities. “We rarely pause to consider what it truly means to transition back to civilian life after service, and agriculture is a meaningful way to do that,” Emily adds.

With the United States facing a shortage of producers as the median age of farmers climbs to 58, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, John and Emily envision using veteran agriculture programs to address the need for a new generation of farmers. Farming becomes another form of public service, where veterans can continue their commitment to their country by nurturing the land and feeding communities. “Farming aligns with the skills, service mindset, and resilience they bring, especially since about 60 percent of active-duty personnel come from rural communities,” Emily explains.

Hoʻōla runs a four-week training program called Groundwork to Grow, which offers veterans and aspiring farmers hands-on workshops in areas including agribusiness, beekeeping, greenhouse management, livestock care, and agroforestry. Participants come away with practical skills and the knowledge to start their own small-scale agricultural ventures. The workshops focus on developing technical expertise while prioritizing self-care, which Emily identifies as key to achieving long-term success in farming.

To connect Hawaiʻi’s small farmers with commercial kitchen facilities, Hoʻōla Farms operates the Hilo Food Hub. They also run Hawaiʻi Farm-to-Car, an online farmers market that makes local food available to residents with just a few clicks. By accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Double Up Food Bucks, the initiative allows low-income residents to support local agriculture and helps keep more money within the community.

Hoʻōla Farms aims to expand its programs in the coming years, envisioning a future where veteran-led agriculture plays a critical role in Hawaiʻi’s food security and acts as a model for national food system change.

Photo courtesy of Andrew Richard Hara