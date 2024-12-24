125 Food and Agriculture Organizations to Watch in 2025

Contributing authors: Abigail Buta, and Jessica Levy, and Elena Seeley

The momentum to transform food and agriculture systems has never been more urgent—or more inspiring.

Around the world, organizations are driving change through initiatives designed and led by farmers to build climate resilience. They are creating bold partnerships that bring together visionaries and amplify new perspectives. These organizations are advocating for people- and farmer-centered policies that will make healthy, delicious, and regeneratively grown food more affordable and accessible and more economically sustainable for producers. These leaders are addressing the crises of today. And they are building the systems that communities need for tomorrow—those that nourish, sustain, and unite us all.

As we enter a new quarter century, here are 125 organizations to follow and support in 2025.

1. 40 Acres & A Mule Project, United States

40 Acres & A Mule seeks to acquire Black-owned farmland to be used to celebrate and preserve the history, food, and stories of Black culture in food and farming. Founded to address the legacy of land loss and the unrealized promise of reparations, 40 Acres aims to create a sanctuary for teaching farming, and archive Black foodways and the importance of Black farms.

2. Africa Network of Agricultural Policy Research Institutes (ANAPRI), Africa

ANAPRI is a network of agricultural policy research institutions located in 15 countries in Central, East, West, and southern Africa. ANAPRI’s mission is to provide data-driven, objective, and innovative research and policy advice to national, regional, and continental stakeholders to ensure long-term food security, environmental sustainability, and economic growth across Africa.

3. Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), Africa

AFSA is a coalition of civil society organizations advocating for food sovereignty and agroecology across the continent. They represent smallholder farmers, indigenous communities, and environmentalists, promoting sustainable practices and empowerment through their network of 30 active member communities.

4. American Farmland Trust (AFT), United States

AFT is dedicated to protecting and preserving farmland and ranchland in the U.S., promoting environmentally sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on their land. “Land, practices, people: It all comes together, with each building off of one another,” says John Piotti, President and CEO of AFT. AFT works to save the land that sustains us and empower the farmers and ranchers who steward that land.

5. Arrell Food Institute, Canada

The Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph is dedicated to advancing sustainable and resilient global food systems through cutting-edge research, innovation, and collaboration. It connects expertise across disciplines to enhance food security, improve distribution, and position Canada as a leader in agricultural innovation.

6. Asian Farmers Association for Sustainable Rural Development (AFA), Asia

AFA empowers small-scale farmers, fishers, Indigenous peoples, and rural communities across Asia through advocacy, capacity building, and knowledge sharing. AFA promotes secure land rights, sustainable farming practices, and the growth of cooperatives to enhance livelihoods and resilience. Its initiatives aim to combat hunger, reduce poverty, and inspire youth to engage in sustainable agriculture. “When we unleash the potential” of small scale farmers, the world will see “a dramatic increase” in the availability of healthy foods and communities lifted out of poverty, argues Esther Penunia, AFA’s Secretary General.

7. Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), Bangladesh

BARCIK has been dedicated to promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation since 1997. By integrating indigenous knowledge and practices, it empowers local communities while advancing cultural and natural diversity. Through research, education, and dialogue, BARCIK fosters innovation rooted in traditional wisdom to build harmony between people and the environment.

8. Better Soils, Better Lives, Africa

Better Soils, Better Lives works to address worsening droughts caused by deteriorating soil quality, a major driver of the global hunger crisis. The initiative aims to triple the productivity of smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa in 20 years by promoting green manure and cover crops that restore soil health, combat drought, and enhance farm resilience. By tackling soil degradation, the organization provides sustainable solutions to end food dependency and create thriving agricultural communities.

9. Black Urban Growers (BUGs), United States

BUGs is committed to fostering a strong, supportive community for cultivators in both urban and rural settings, while empowering Black leadership in agriculture. Founded in 2010, the organization hosts the annual Black Farmers & Urban Gardeners National Conference, which advocates for food sovereignty and reimagines Black futures through collective Black agrarian leadership. BUGs is dedicated to nurturing land-based stewardship and advancing food justice while celebrating the resilience and contributions of Black growers.

10. Bread for the World, United States

A faith-based Christian advocacy organization, Bread for the World is working toward a world without hunger by through education and policy advocacy. For more than 50 years, they have helped strengthen national nutrition programs and called on policymakers to strengthen and improve U.S. international assistance. Their policies and programs have impacted 320 million Americans and more than 7 billion people worldwide.

11. Botswana Farmers Association, Botswana

The Botswana Farmers Association works to elevate smallholder farmers in Botswana and reduce poverty through capacity building and advocacy. Made up of more than 7,700 members, the organization advocates for better policies, promotes climate-smart agriculture, and supports market access for their members. They also foster unity among farmers and collaborate with partners to enhance production and marketing opportunities.

12. Chennai Urban Farming Initiative, India

The Chennai Urban Farming Initiative (CUFI) aims to transform urban spaces, including rooftops and vacant lots, into vegetable gardens in Chennai, India. Focused on climate resilience, the initiative promotes green spaces that help to cool the city, improve food access, and create economic opportunities, particularly for marginalized communities. CUFI’s efforts include training residents in urban farming, providing mobile garden kits, and supporting women’s empowerment through agricultural entrepreneurship.

13. CDC Foundation, United States

The CDC Foundation helps the nation’s public health system do more, faster by forging partnerships with corporations, foundations, organizations, and individuals. Through these collaborations, the Foundation strengthens efforts to protect public safety. Since the Biden-Harris Administration launched the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, the CDC Foundation has helped the White House secure and track commitments from organizations in support of the Strategy’s goal to end hunger and reduce diet related diseases. “We have data systems that are being unlocked, partnerships that have never been thought of before,” says Judith Monroe, the CDC’s Foundation’s President and CEO.

14. Chef Ann Foundation, United States

The Chef Ann Foundation is dedicated to improving school food by partnering with schools to serve healthier, scratch-cooked meals made from whole ingredients. The Foundation helps to provide school food professionals with the resources, training, and support they need to offer nutritious, delicious meals that promote children’s health and well-being. The Chef Ann Foundation has reached millions of students across the U.S., helping to create healthier school food environments nationwide.

15. CGIAR, International

CGIAR is a global research partnership dedicated to advancing sustainable and resilient food, land, and water systems. CGIAR conducts its research through 14 centers: the Africa Rice Center, CIFOR, CIMMYT, ICARDA—which has been continuing its work in countries like Syria even in the face of conflict—ICRISAT, IFPRI, IITA, ILRI, CIP, IRRI, IWMI, The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, ICRAF, and WorldFish. They also collaborate with partners, including national research institutes, civil society organizations, and the private sector. Through the One CGIAR transition, they are striving toward greater institutional integration that enables their centers to better support one another in support of their shared goals.

16. Climate Policy Initiative (CPI), International

CPI is an analysis and advisory organization specializing in finance and policy, focused on helping governments, businesses, and financial institutions drive economic growth while addressing climate change. “The food system can’t change overnight, but the flow of finance can,” says Dharshan Wignarajah, CPI’s UK Director. With expertise in sustainable finance, CPI works to accelerate investment, support energy access, and provide actionable insights that enable partners to reduce costs and unlock funding for climate solutions.

17. Coalition of Immokalee Workers, United States

An internationally recognized human rights organization, the Coalition of Immokalee Workers was founded in 1993 to fight human trafficking and gender-based violence and work toward a just food system. They are behind the Fair Food Program, a partnership that seeks to create a more ethical supply chain that benefits workers, growers, retailers, and eaters.

18. Congressional Hunger Center, United States

The Congressional Hunger Center develops and connects leaders to advocate for policies that address hunger and its root causes. Through programs like the Bill Emerson and Mickey Leland Fellowships, it empowers emerging leaders, particularly those with lived experience of hunger, to bridge policy and practice. The Center fosters a strong network of alumni and partners to drive equitable, community-based solutions for food security.

19. West and Central African Council for Agricultural Research and Development (CORAF), West and Central Africa

CORAF is the largest sub-regional agricultural research organization in Africa, working across 23 countries to improve food and nutrition security. The organization champions localized, farmer-led solutions to address the region’s unique challenges while empowering farmers, supporting gender equity, and fostering youth involvement in agriculture “From the beginning, we identify the issues together [with farmers], then we design the approach to solving together,” Dr. Abdou Tenkouano, former Executive Director of CORAF, tells Food Tank.

20. Crop Trust, International

Crop Trust is dedicated to preserving plant genetic diversity to secure agricultural, food, and nutrition sustainability. Through its Seeds for Resilience project, Crop Trust aims to strengthen national gene banks across sub-Saharan Africa, helping local farmers access diverse, climate-resilient crops. “Every seed is important. Each one is unique and potentially holding traits to transform our food systems to face global threats,” says Stefan Schmitz, Executive Director of the Crop Trust.

21. EARTH University, Costa Rica

EARTH University is dedicated to developing ethical leaders who can address global challenges in food systems and sustainable development. They offer a rigorous Agricultural Sciences undergraduate program that emphasizes entrepreneurship, environmental responsibility, and social commitment. The University’s mission is to prepare students to drive positive social and environmental change, fostering a future of shared prosperity.

22. EAT, International

EAT seeks to transform global food systems by integrating science, innovation, and collaboration across sectors. With a focus on the interconnected challenges of food security, health, and environmental sustainability, EAT works to develop evidence-based, sustainable solutions that promote healthy diets, reduce waste, and address climate change. Their mission is to create a fair and sustainable food system that benefits both people and the planet, leaving no one behind.

23. EcoAgriculture Partners, International

EcoAgriculture Partners is dedicated to advancing sustainable land use by fostering collaboration across communities, governments, and businesses. With over 20 years of experience, they design innovative solutions that integrate conservation, climate health, and economic development through holistic landscape management. Their work empowers local leaders to access resources, influence policies, and build partnerships that support resilient ecosystems and improve livelihoods for communities worldwide.

24. Edible Schoolyard Project, International

The Edible Schoolyard Project, founded by Chef Alice Waters, is on a mission to transform public education through experiential learning in organic school gardens, kitchens, and cafeterias. With thousands of gardens around the world, the initiative empowers students with practical skills in cooking and gardening, fosters critical thinking about the food system, and inspires them to take action for positive change in their communities. “There’s nothing more meaningful than planting a seed and watching it grow,” says Waters. She also launched the Alice Waters Institute for Edible Education and Regenerative Agriculture to connect education institutions with local producers and further advance school supported agriculture.

25. EiT Food, Europe

EiT Food, co-funded by the European Union, accelerates innovation to build a sustainable and healthy food system for all. The organization invests in projects, startups, and individuals, focusing on improving food security, health, and environmental outcomes. Through collaboration across industry, research, and education, EiT Food aims to deliver healthier food options, enhance food supply chains, and support the transition to a net-zero food system.

26. Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), United States

EDF leverages science, economics, and advocacy to tackle global environmental challenges, including those in food and agriculture. EDF’s work on sustainable farming aims to reduce climate pollutants, enhance food security, and increase the resilience of agricultural communities facing climate change. They also manage initiatives to advance sustainable fisheries and improve water management practices for a healthier, more equitable future that supports people and the planet.

27. Environmental Working Group, United States

For more than 30 years, Environmental Working Group has provided eaters with the information they need to make smart, healthy choices that contribute to the wellbeing of people and the planet. Their team of scientists, policy experts, lawyers, and communications and data experts work to reform the country’s agricultural and chemical safety laws, targeting issues including food and water, farming and agriculture, and forever chemicals. They also launched The New Lede, a news initiative specializing in coverage of environmental issues.

28. FAIRR Initiative, International

The FAIRR Initiative is a global network of investors advancing sustainability in the food sector by addressing critical environmental, social, and governance challenges. By providing cutting-edge research, policy coordination, and tools like the Protein Producer Index, FAIRR empowers its members to promote sustainable practices and mitigate risks within food systems.

29. Fairtrade International, International and Fairtrade America, United States

Fairtrade International is a global organization working to empower producers and combat poverty while supporting environmental sustainability. They do this through standards, their FAIRTRADE Mark, producer support, programs, and advocacy. Their U.S. branch, Fairtrade America, supports and challenges businesses in the country to improve the terms of trade and put money back in the hands of farmers and workers.

30. Farm Labor Organizing Committee, AFL-CIO (FLOC), United States

FLOC is a social movement and labor union representing farmworkers through the Midwest and South of the U.S. They have set international precedents in labor history, including being the first union to negotiate multi-party collective bargaining agreements, and the first to represent H-2A workers under a labor agreement. Today, FLOC continues to champion the rights of agricultural workers through campaigns, grievance resolution, and grassroots community organizing.

31. Fed by Blue, United States

Fed by Blue is a science-driven initiative dedicated to transforming blue food systems by promoting transparency, sustainability, and education. It works to highlight the essential role of responsibly sourced blue foods in advancing nutrition equity, protecting waterways, and boosting biodiversity. By broadening access to responsible practices, educating future generations, and supporting innovative policies, Fed by Blue aims to build a resilient and equitable food future.

32. First Nations Development Institute, United States

The First Nations Development Institute is dedicated to strengthening Native American economies and supporting the economic well-being of Native communities. By providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy, the institute focuses on areas like financial empowerment, Native land stewardship, and youth investment. “Do we know who’s growing our food? Do we know the history of that commodity in that package? Do we know where the waste is going?” A-dae Romero-Briones, Vice President of Research and Policy, Native Agriculture and Food Systems Initiative at the Institute asks. “We should all be self-examining what we know about our food system, how we interact with it.”

33. Flowering Tree Permaculture Institute, United States

Flowering Tree Permaculture Institute is a Native-American women-run organization focused on teaching sustainable Indigenous practices in Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico. The Institute offers classes on gardening, animal husbandry, and traditional crafts, while also preserving vital knowledge like seed saving and cultural traditions.

34. Food Is Medicine Institute, United States

The Food Is Medicine Institute is a university-wide collaborative at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University working to integrate food-based nutritional interventions into healthcare to prevent and manage diseases while promoting health equity. They also focus on policy advocacy, training healthcare professionals, and advancing research to expand nutrition’s role in healthcare. “Billions of dollars a year right now are going through healthcare, into healthy food. It’s an exciting movement,” says Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and the Director of the Food is Medicine Institute.

35. Food Recovery Network (FRN), United States

FRN is a student-led movement dedicated to combating hunger and food waste across the U.S. By recovering surplus food from campuses, businesses, and events, FRN donates it to local nonprofits, providing meals to those in need. “We all deserve access to nutritious food—food is a right,” Regina Harmon, Executive Director of FRN, tells Food Tank. With 8,000 students and local partners, FRN operates on 187 campuses.

36. Food Systems for the Future (FSF), International

FSF supports innovative, market-driven businesses that improve nutrition outcomes in the United States, across Africa, and around the world. By building partnerships, FSF helps scale solutions to malnutrition while advocating for policy changes and fostering collaborations across the food system. Their mission is to ensure equitable access to nutritious food for all, driving sustainable food system transformation for both human and planetary health.

37. FoodCorps, United States

FoodCorps is dedicated to nourishing every child in every school. Serving schools across 18 states and D.C., the organization fosters a sense of belonging through hands-on food education that empowers kids to understand the joy and power of food. With a goal to ensure that by 2030 every child has access to food education and nourishing food, FoodCorps is building a movement that transforms the way kids experience food and supports their health and education.

38. Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR), United States

FFAR was founded to address the most pressing food and agriculture challenges with bold, collaborative science. By building public-private partnerships, FFAR funds pioneering research in key areas such as sustainable production systems, agroecosystems, healthy food systems, and strengthening the scientific workforce. Their work is grounded in a commitment to driving systemic change and improving access to affordable, nutritious food while promoting environmental sustainability.

39. Future Food Institute, International

The Italian-based Future Food Institute trains the next generation of changemakers to empower communities, engage government and the private sector, and catalyze progress toward achieving the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. They do this through three action areas focused on knowledge and education, research and development and innovation, and community and incubation.

40. Garda Pangan, Indonesia

Garda Pangan is a community organization dedicated to addressing food waste and hunger relief in Indonesia. By rescuing surplus food from the hospitality sector, such as hotels, restaurants, and bakeries, the organization redistributes edible food to those in need while diverting expired food to farms for animal feed and composting. Since its inception, Garda Pangan has rescued more than 8 tons of food, benefiting tens of thousands of people.

41. Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), International

GAIN is committed to advancing healthier diets for all by improving access to safe, nutrition, and affordable food. They operate a diverse range of programs, from fortifying staple foods to supporting small businesses. As part of an initiative in Bihar, India, for example, GAIN has empowered women through micro-enterprises producing fortified foods, benefiting over 45,000 people while promoting sustainable livelihoods. They also involved in the International Advisory Group for the 2025 Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit, taking place in Paris, France.

42. Global Alliance for Latinos in Agriculture (GALA), International

GALA empowers Latino farmers and ranchers globally through family-focused initiatives that prioritize sustainability, prosperity, and innovation. Guided by conscious capitalism, a vision of a thriving Latino agricultural community, and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, GALA fosters regenerative farming, digital education, and cultural exchange to revitalize rural areas and build enduring resilience. “There is no life limit on healthy soil,” says farmer Gerardo Martinez, CEO of GALA. “You can continue to build it and build it, and it will just become more and more productive.”

43. Global Alliance for the Future of Food, International

The Global Alliance for the Future of Food unites philanthropic foundations to transform food systems to be more sustainable, equitable, and resilient. The Alliance develops tools, fosters innovation, and drives action to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, food security, and agricultural justice. Through partnerships and strategic initiatives, they empower diverse stakeholders to build a healthier and more sustainable future for food.

44. Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), International

GFN works in over 50 countries to alleviate hunger by creating, supporting, and strengthening food banks. By recovering surplus food, organizations in GFN including Red de Bancos de Alimentos de México in Mexico, Red de Alimentos in Chile, and the Korea Foodbank in South Korea nourish people in need, reduce food waste, and help build resilience. Through their community-led approach, GFN aims to create innovative solutions to hunger and advance sustainable food systems worldwide.

45. Global Food Institute (GFI) at George Washington University, United States

Food is “a unique and powerful way to gain traction for needed solutions,” says GFI’s Executive Director, Stacy Dean. The Institute is dedicated to transforming food systems to address hunger, the climate crisis, and threats to public health. By combining interdisciplinary research, policy innovation, and collaboration, GFI aims to reimagine how food is grown, distributed, and consumed for a healthier planet and better lives.

46. GRAIN, International

GRAIN partners with small-scale farmers and social movements across Asia, Africa, and Latin America to promote community-driven, biodiversity-focused food systems. By addressing corporate control, land rights, and seed sovereignty, GRAIN empowers local communities and advocates for food sovereignty as a critical solution to the climate crisis. Through research, collaboration, and capacity building, the organization strives to reshape global food systems toward equity and sustainability.

47. GRACE Communications Foundation, United States

GRACE Communications Foundation advances sustainable solutions in food advocacy, philanthropy, and health promotion to address critical global challenges. Through initiatives like FoodPrint, GRACE raises awareness of food system impacts and empowers consumer action. The foundation promotes healthier communities by fostering collaboration, education, and innovative approaches to well-being.

48. GrowNYC, United States

GrowNYC is an environmental nonprofit that provides New Yorkers with access to fresh food, green spaces, and tools for sustainable living. Its programs include Greenmarket farmers markets, urban gardens, and environmental education initiatives that serve millions annually. GrowNYC envisions a city where all residents have the resources to build healthier communities and care for the environment

49. Green Bronx Machine, United States

Green Bronx Machine uses urban agriculture to build healthy, equitable communities by addressing food insecurity and supporting workforce development. Through school-based programs, students grow vegetables while improving academic performance and promoting healthy living. The organization envisions thriving neighborhoods where education and local food systems empower all to succeed.

50. Heifer International, International

Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty sustainably by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities. Their program involves a seek investment of livestock or agriculture, followed by a formal mentorship, helping families build resilient businesses and training the next generation of leaders. Focusing on women’s empowerment and sustainable agriculture, Heifer aims to foster lasting change from the ground up.

51. Harlem Grown, United States

Harlem Grown inspires youth to lead healthy and ambitious lives through hands-on education in urban farming, sustainability, and nutrition. By transforming abandoned lots into thriving urban farms, the organization increases access to healthy food while fostering mentorship and community engagement. Harlem Grown’s programs empower elementary-aged students and promote food justice to create lasting, sustainable change in the Harlem community.

52. IndigeHub, United States

IndigeHub empowers Indigenous communities by fostering economic development, cultural preservation, and environmental sustainability through shared resource hubs and entrepreneurial support. By providing access to co-working spaces, business infrastructure, and training, IndigeHub helps Indigenous entrepreneurs overcome unique challenges and build self-sufficient, thriving economies. The initiative champions community-driven solutions rooted in Indigenous values to create lasting change.

53. Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Americas

IICA supports its 34 Member States in achieving agricultural development and rural well-being. Through technical cooperation, it advances sustainable agriculture, fosters economic growth, and strengthens food systems across the Americas. IICA’s initiatives address critical areas like rural development, climate resilience, agricultural trade, and innovation to improve livelihoods and promote inclusive, sustainable progress.

54. International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe), Africa

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, icipe uses insect science to tackle food security, health, and environmental challenges in Africa. Through eco-friendly pest control, biodiversity conservation, and its 4Hs approach—human, animal, plant, and environmental health—icipe empowers communities with sustainable solutions and capacity-building initiatives.

55. International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food), International

IPES-Food is a global think tank advancing sustainable and equitable food systems. Since 2015, its expert panel has provided research and policy recommendations on issues like food insecurity, climate change, and food system reform. Through evidence-based reports—including recent publications on the importance of territorial markets and land grabbing—and advocacy, IPES-Food aims to guide transformative action toward resilient and inclusive food systems.

56. James Beard Foundation (JBF), United States

JBF celebrates and supports the individuals shaping America’s food culture while advocating for equity, sustainability, and excellence across the culinary and hospitality industries. Committed to a future where good food is rooted in talent, equity, and sustainability, JBF recognizes excellence in the culinary and hospitality industries and fosters initiatives to build a more inclusive and resilient food system.

57. Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, United States

The Center for a Livable Future is an interdisciplinary academic center based at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, dedicated to transforming food systems to improve public health and environmental sustainability. The Center addresses critical issues like food equity, animal agriculture, food waste, and the intersection of diets and climate resilience. Through research, education, and outreach, the center aims to build healthier, more equitable, and sustainable food systems globally.

58. Just Food, United States

Just Food is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the New York regional food system by addressing inequities and uplifting historically marginalized communities. They champion food justice and sustainable agriculture, working to expand access to healthy, affordable food and empower communities through education and advocacy. With equity as its guiding principle, Just Food develops community-driven solutions that build health, wealth, and power for those most affected by systemic food disparities.

59. Justice for Migrant Women, United States

Justice for Migrant Women works to uphold the human and civil rights of migrant women, ensuring they can live, work, and move with dignity and safety. Through education, public awareness, and collaborative advocacy, the organization addresses issues like workplace harassment, economic inequity, and civic exclusion while amplifying migrant women’s voices and leadership.

60. Kids in Nutrition (KIN), United States

KIN empowers at-risk youth to lead healthy, sustainable lives through food literacy and improved food access. By combining nutrition education, family engagement, and hands-on resources, KIN instills lifelong habits that promote health equity, prevent chronic diseases, and support environmental sustainability. With student-led chapters nationwide, KIN creates grassroots change, inspiring future generations to make informed dietary choices.

61. La Via Campesina, International

La Via Campesina is a global movement of over 180 organizations across 80 countries, advocating for food sovereignty, environmental justice, and peasants’ rights. Rooted in the principle that control over food systems empowers communities, the movement promotes agroecology, defends peasant rights, and champions sustainable farming practices. The movement continues to grow, and recently added a new chapter to expand into the Arab and North Africa region.

62. Landesa, International

Landesa partners with governments and civil society organizations to develop laws, policies, and programs that strengthen land rights for people experiencing extreme poverty. As part of their work, they operate the Center for Women’s Land Rights, which focuses on women and girls who are more significantly impacted by poverty. Landesa operates in more than 66 countries to alleviate poverty, reduce hunger, and ease conflict for more than 720 million people.

63. Milken Institute, United States

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank committed to tackling global challenges in health, finance, and philanthropy. By conducting rigorous research and convening experts from diverse fields, it develops actionable solutions that drive measurable progress. Through their Feeding Change program, the Institute focuses on creating tangible impact at the intersection of food, health, and finance.

64. Modern Farmer, United States

Modern Farmer is a nonprofit that uses storytelling, community building, and partnerships to raise awareness of issues and catalyze action at the intersection of food, agriculture, and society. Their work focuses on the producers and innovators shaping the food system, food equity, and conscious consumption.

65. Movimento de Pescadores e Pescadoras Artesanais (MPP), Brazil

MPP is a national movement uniting artisanal fisherfolk across Brazil to protect their territories, preserve ancestral practices, and advocate for sustainable small-scale fishing. The organization champions food sovereignty, human rights, and environmental conservation, defending fishing communities from exploitation and industrial threats.

66. National Association of Smallholder Farmers (NASFAM), Malawi

NASFAM empowers over 130,000 smallholder farmers to improve crop yields, adapt to climate challenges, and access better markets. Central to its mission is promoting gender equity, with women comprising more than half its membership and taking on increasing leadership roles. By fostering education and training, NASFAM helps farmers break cycles of poverty and build sustainable livelihoods for future generations.

67. National Young Farmers Coalition, United States

The National Young Farmers Coalition is dedicated to empowering a new generation of farmers through equitable policy change and advocacy. Addressing critical issues like land access, climate resilience, and racial justice, the Coalition envisions a just agricultural future rooted in community well-being and environmental stewardship. They call for transformative investments to secure farmland for the next generation, ensuring farming remains a public service that benefits all.

68. Native Farm Bill Coalition, United States

The Native Farm Bill Coalition is a nationwide initiative amplifying the voices of Native American producers and Tribal governments to shape U.S. agricultural policy. Focused on food sovereignty, rural development, and Tribal self-determination, the NFBC secured 63 provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill benefiting Native communities and continues to advocate for Tribal priorities in upcoming legislation.

69. Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), International

NRDC works to protect the planet’s ecosystems, wildlife, and communities through science, advocacy, and legal action. The organization has helped to shape key environmental laws and continues to advocate for issues like climate change, pollution reduction, and conservation. Their food systems work focuses on issues including food waste, soil health, the role of pollinators, and climate resilience. “How can we use food to reach the public and reimagine a food system that is truly compatible with human health, protecting nature, and tackling climate?” asks Manish Bapna, NRDC’s President.

70. New African Society (NAS), Sierra Leone

NAS is a youth-led organization focusing on self-sufficient communities and addressing poverty through agricultural development. With a mission to combat food insecurity and create socio-economic mobility, NAS works on initiatives such as seed banking to promote food sovereignty and agro-biodiversity. The organization empowers local farmers, particularly women, by providing education and resources to preserve indigenous seed varieties and improve farming practices.

71. Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation, United States

The Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation awards scholarships and grants to future sustainable farmers and agriculture leaders. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation has worked to combat the burden of student loan debt, helping young people pursue careers in agriculture and sustainability and empowering rural communities.

72. North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NĀTIFS), North America

Founded by Chef Sean Sherman, NĀTIFS is committed to revitalizing Native foodways to address the economic and health challenges facing Indigenous communities. Through initiatives like the Indigenous Food Lab, a professional kitchen and training center, NĀTIFS educates on food service, Indigenous food practices, and business development. The organization envisions a sustainable food system that empowers Native communities, fosters economic growth, and improves health by reclaiming ancestral food knowledge and traditions.

73. Noosa Environmental Education Hub (EEHub), Australia

The Noosa EEHub offers immersive, hands-on programs to engage students with local ecosystems. In collaboration with environmental groups and Aboriginal educators, the Hub offers curriculum-aligned education and Citizen Science projects, empowering students to track environmental changes and take action in their communities. Their most recent youth-led Summit creates space for students of all ages to share ideas and celebrate the climate action they have led in their own schools and communities.

74. NOW Partners Foundation, International

NOW Partners Foundation collaborates with leaders across sectors to create innovations in regenerative land-use and sustainable business practices that benefit communities and nature. As part of their work, they serve as the Secretariat for the Future Economy Forum, a platform offering visions, solutions, and action initiatives to drive impact. During key convenings for climate action, NOW Partners and the Future Economy Forum organize dinner series, where leading food systems stakeholders can engage in open dialogue and identify opportunities for collaboration.

75. One Fair Wage, United States

“There’s really only one future for [the restaurant] industry, and it has to be providing life-sustaining wages,” One Fair Wage’s President Saru Jayaraman tells Food Tank. That’s why the national organization is dedicated to eliminating subminimum wages in the U.S. and improving working conditions for service sector workers. Through its 25 by 250 Campaign, the organization advocates for legislation in 25 states to raise wages for millions of workers by 2026.

76. Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM), East, Central, and Southern Africa

PELUM Association is a network of civil society organizations working across 12 countries in eastern, central, and southern Africa to support smallholder farmers. They focus on improving livelihoods through the promotion of ecological land-use management practices and empowering farming communities. PELUM works to amplify the voices of small-scale farmers, foster innovation and best practices, and advocate for policies that benefit sustainable agriculture in the region.

77. Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI), United States

PFI works to build resilient farms and communities by supporting farmers with research, education, and personalized assistance. The organization fosters collaboration among farmers from diverse backgrounds, focusing on sustainable practices that benefit both the land and future generations. Through farmer-led initiatives, PFI promotes a more resilient and diversified agricultural system in Iowa, emphasizing stewardship and community-driven solutions.

78. Project Drawdown, United States

Project Drawdown is a leading resource for climate solutions, aiming to stop and reverse climate change quickly, safely, and equitably. The organization focuses on advancing science-based solutions, fostering bold leadership, and shifting the narrative towards opportunity. Through research, stakeholder engagement, and storytelling, Project Drawdown drives global action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

79. ProVeg International, International

ProVeg International is a global food awareness organization focused on reducing the consumption of animal products by 50 percent by 2040. Through campaigns and partnerships, the organization advocates for plant-based and cultured food alternatives to address issues such as climate change, health, and animal welfare. With a presence in 14 countries, ProVeg engages a range of stakeholders to help transform the global food system.

80. Rural Advancement Foundation International (RAFI-USA), United States

RAFI-USA combines on-the-ground services with policy advocacy to tackle injustice in food and agriculture systems and ensure that farmers have access to the tools they need. They run a financial crisis hotline for producers, help farmers connect to U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, and oversee grantmaking programs to help farming businesses thrive. They also publish the Grocery Map Atlas, which highlights inequitable food access and corporate concentration of grocery markets in the U.S.

81. Rainforest Alliance, International

The Rainforest Alliance is an international organization focused on creating a sustainable future by promoting responsible business practices in agriculture, forestry, and supply chains. By working with companies and communities, they aim to improve livelihoods, protect biodiversity, and combat climate change. Their Rainforest Alliance Certified seal ensures that products meet environmental, social, and economic criteria, supporting both people and the planet.

82. re•generation, Canada

re•generation is a Canadian youth-led nonprofit focused on empowering young people to drive the transition to a regenerative economy that prioritizes both human and ecological well-being. They provide career development tools and advocacy initiatives to help students and young professionals engage in sustainability and systems change.

83. ReFED, United States

ReFED is a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on reducing food loss and waste through data-driven solutions. The organization provides insights, cultivates collaborations, and accelerates innovation to drive systems-level change in the food industry. A recent study co-led by ReFED with the Pacific Coast Food Waste Commitment, highlights how grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada that effectively cut unsold food by 25 percent.

84. Regen10, International

Regen10 is a global initiative dedicated to advancing equitable and regenerative food systems. By prioritizing the voices of farmers and land stewards, the organization builds evidence-based frameworks to support the transition to regenerative practices, focusing on positive outcomes for people, nature, and climate. They aim to guide the scaling of regenerative approaches and foster a more sustainable, inclusive global food system.

85. Rescatemos El Valle, Mexico

Rescatemos El Valle is a campaign aimed at preserving Mexico’s El Valle de Guadalupe, a key wine-producing region under threat from urbanization and economic development. The initiative, led by local winemakers, chefs, and community members, seeks to protect the valley’s agricultural heritage by advocating for stricter land-use regulations and the designation of the area as a “zone of natural and cultural beauty.”

86. Rodale Institute, United States

Rodale Institute advocates for regenerative organic agriculture, conducting pioneering research on soil health and sustainable farming practices. The organization works to advance organic farming through education, farmer training, and consumer awareness, aiming to improve both environmental and human health. And through initiatives like the Regenerative Organic Certification, Rodale promotes practices that enhance soil vitality, animal welfare, and worker wellbeing.

87. Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), India

RySS, established by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, works to promote natural farming and empower farmers across the state. Through its Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming program, RySS supports climate-resilient, chemical-free agriculture and provides smallholder farmers with sustainable livelihoods. The organization’s efforts aim to improve agricultural practices, conserve the environment, and address the challenges posed by climate change.

88. Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement, International

The SUN Movement, launched in 2010, brings together 65 countries and stakeholders including governments, businesses, and UN agencies, to combat malnutrition in all its forms by 2030. By fostering multi-sectoral collaboration and promoting evidence-based interventions, they support national nutrition plans that focus on improving food systems, health, and livelihoods. SUN Coordinator Afshan Khan is the Co-chair of the International Advisory Group for the 2025 Nutrition for Growth Summit.

89. SDG2 Advocacy Hub, International

The SDG2 Advocacy Hub coordinates global efforts to achieve SDG 2, aiming to end hunger, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030. It brings together NGOs, civil society, U.N. agencies, and the private sector to collaborate on advocacy campaigns and share expertise. The Hub also provides strategic guidance and resources to support both global and grassroots initiatives focused on SDG2 priorities. Their project, Beans is How, is a campaign that highlights beans as a valuable crop in the global effort to achieve multiple Sustainable Development Goals, and aims to double their global consumption by 2028.

90. SEKEM, Egypt

Founded in 1977, SEKEM is a pioneering initiative in Egypt focused on sustainable development. Through biodynamic agriculture, it transformed desert land into a thriving community that includes businesses, educational institutions, and a medical center. SEKEM promotes ethical business, human dignity, gender equality, and environmental stewardship, aiming to create a holistic and peaceful society.

91. Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), India

SEWA is a trade union that unites over 2.9 million self-employed women workers from India’s informal economy. The organization advocates for full employment, economic security, and social protection for its members, while promoting self-reliance through cooperatives and collective action. SEWA empowers women across various trades to improve their livelihoods and decision-making capabilities.

92. Senegalese Association for the Promotion of Development at the Base (Asprodeb), Africa

Asprodeb, established in 1995, is a Senegalese association that supports rural families and farmers through technical, organizational, and financial assistance. It strengthens farmer organizations and connects them with agricultural innovations to promote sustainable development in West and Central Africa. The organization fosters partnerships across value chains to enhance the professionalism and effectiveness of smallholder farmers.

93. Sicangu Food Sovereignty Initiative (SFSI), United States

SFSI is a community-driven effort to restore and indigenize the food system of the Sicangu people. Through projects such as a community garden, farmers market, local food subscription program, and youth internships, SFSI supports food security and the preservation of traditional Lakota food practices. The organization emphasizes regenerative agriculture, community health, and the revitalization of Lakota foodways to promote self-sufficiency and well-being for current and future generations.

94. Slow Food International, International and Slow Food USA, United States

Slow Food International is a global movement advocating for access to good, clean, and fair food for everyone. They promote the preservation of biological and cultural diversity, educate and inspire communities, and influence policies to support sustainable food systems. Slow Food USA, the U.S. branch, works to dismantle oppressive food systems, supporting local food initiatives, advancing food justice, and fostering solidarity to ensure a just and sustainable food future. “This work of building up a more robust and locally focused food system doesn’t have to be so grim,” Bilal Sarwari, interim Executive Director of Slow Food USA, tells Food Tank. “We can be really excited to join around food.”

95. Soul Fire Farm, United States

Soul Fire Farm is an Afro-Indigenous-centered community farm focused on dismantling racism and promoting food sovereignty. Through regenerative agriculture and educational programs, the farm cultivates leadership among BIPOC farmers, distributes fresh produce to combat food apartheid, and advocates for land and food justice. With a commitment to restoring ancestral knowledge, Soul Fire Farm fosters healing, community empowerment, and ecological sustainability.

96. Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, United States

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation focuses on supporting nutrition education, access to healthy foods, and wellness programs. Through partnerships with over 100 nonprofits, the Foundation promotes hands-on gardening and nutrition lessons, especially in schools, to teach children the importance of healthy eating. Their initiatives aim to empower children with the tools to develop lasting healthy habits while also fostering social, emotional, and physical well-being.

97. Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, United States

Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture is dedicated to fostering an ecological food culture through sustainable farming and education. Located in the Hudson Valley, it serves as a hub for innovative agricultural practices that promote human health, community resilience, and environmental sustainability. The Center’s programs bring together farmers, chefs, and educators to explore the intersection of food, farming, and ecology, while engaging in hands-on research and education to inspire a more sustainable food system.

98. SUGi Project, Brazil

SUGi Project focuses on creating biodiverse, climate-resilient urban environments through the planting of ultra-dense forests using the Miyawaki Method. The organization has established over 200 Pocket Forests across 53 cities, engaging communities and youth in ecosystem restoration while improving urban wellbeing. SUGi’s work addresses challenges such as heatwaves, flooding, and pollution, fostering connections between people and nature in urban spaces.

99. Sustainable Food Trust, United Kingdom

Sustainable Food Trust works to accelerate the transition to sustainable food and farming systems that benefit climate, nature, and human health. “We have to make it super easy and transparent” for consumers to make informed, holistic decisions, says Adele Jones, Executive Director of the Sustainable Food Trust. By promoting regenerative practices, developing frameworks for measuring sustainability, and fostering informed public engagement, the organization addresses key challenges in food production and consumption.

100. Sustainable Harvest International, Central America

Sustainable Harvest International partners with rural farmers in Central America to promote regenerative farming practices that protect tropical forests, restore ecosystems, and improve livelihoods. Through long-term, hands-on training, the organization helps farming families adopt sustainable methods to enhance food security, establish agribusinesses, and preserve biodiversity. Their approach has supported over 3,000 families and planted millions of trees, fostering a balance between environmental health and community well-being.

101. Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems at Arizona State University, United States

The Swette Center works to transform food systems by promoting social progress, economic productivity, and ecosystem resilience. The Center addresses critical challenges, including sustainable agriculture, water use, and farmer livelihoods, while fostering innovation and educating future food systems leaders. Their holistic approach emphasizes collaboration and sustainability to create equitable and thriving communities.

102. Sylvia Center, United States

The Sylvia Center, based in New York, empowers young people and families to improve their health through hands-on culinary education. By partnering with schools and community organizations, the Center offers nutrition-focused programs that teach cooking skills, food safety, and the importance of healthy eating. Through these programs, participants learn to prepare nutritious meals and gain life skills such as teamwork and public speaking.

103. The Farmlink Project, United States

The Farmlink Project is a college and university student-led nonprofit that connects surplus produce from farms to food banks, helping reduce food waste and alleviate hunger across the U.S. Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has delivered millions of pounds of fresh food while working to create a more sustainable food system. The organization aims to address systemic food supply chain issues and ultimately eliminate the need for their work.

104. The Nature Conservancy (TNC), International

TNC is a global nonprofit dedicated to conserving lands and waters for the benefit of nature and people. Operating in 81 countries, TNC works on solutions to environmental challenges, including promoting regenerative food systems that enhance soil health, support sustainable aquaculture, and protect water resources, while addressing climate change and biodiversity loss.

105. The Rockefeller Foundation, United States

The Rockefeller Foundation works to support the well-being of humanity by addressing pressing global challenges through innovative and data-driven solutions. Their initiatives include fostering equitable and regenerative food systems, advancing health and economic resilience, and combating climate change. They also launched the Periodic Table of Food Initiative to better understand the molecular makeup of food to improve human health, restore biodiversity, and support the development of climate resilient communities. “Making innovation, science, and progress available to everybody can change the face of humanity and bend the curve towards justice, towards equity, towards opportunity for all,” says Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation.

106. The World Food Policy Center at Duke University, United States

The World Food Policy Center, based at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, is dedicated to researching and shaping policies that ensure all people have access to nutritious and affordable food. The Center strives to bridge gaps in food-related policy by addressing food security, inequality, and resilience in the food system, while promoting sustainable strategies to combat food waste and climate change.

107. The World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg), International

WorldVeg is an international research and development institute dedicated to improving global nutrition and livelihoods through vegetable production and consumption. They work to advance vegetable diversity, breeding, and sustainable agricultural practices while managing the world’s largest public collection of vegetable germplasm. Through their new African Vegetable Biodiversity Rescue Plan, they aim to bring more resources and attention to native crops in Africa and revitalize agrobiodiversity.

108. Turning Tables, United States

Turning Tables is a New Orleans-based initiative addressing racial inequities in the hospitality industry by creating pathways for Black and Brown professionals. The program combines culturally responsive training, mentorship, and externships in top establishments to foster leadership and career growth. With a focus on inclusivity and equity, Turning Tables empowers participants to advance within and beyond bartending.

109. UJAMAA Cooperative Farming Alliance (UCFA), United States

UCFA is a collective of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) growers committed to preserving and cultivating heirloom seeds and culturally significant crops. By fostering connections between growers and the seed industry, UCFA works to address disparities in agriculture and create opportunities for historically marginalized communities. The alliance also promotes environmental sustainability and cultural heritage through education and community-based agricultural practices.

110. Union of Concerned Scientists, United States

Bringing together 250 scientists, analysts, policy experts, organizers, and communicators, the Union of Concerned Scientists is working toward a healthy, safe, and just future. Their team researches the world’s most pressing issues; fights misinformation; communicates with the media, the public, and decisionmakers; and mobilizes their supporters to advocate for change. The organization’s food and farms work seeks to build an equitable system that produces nutritious, sustainably grown food for all.

111. United Farm Workers (UFW), United States

The UFW fights for safer and fairer working conditions for farm workers. UFW contract agreements protect thousands of vegetable, berry, winery, tomato, and dairy workers in California, Oregon, and Washington along with more than 75 percent of workers in California’s fresh mushroom industry. Through some of their key campaigns they have advocated for better heat regulations, overtime pay, protection from pesticides, and immigration rights.

112. United Nations Foundation, International

The U.N. Foundation is an independent organization established to collaborate with the United Nations, address global challenges, and advance sustainable development. They foster partnerships, mobilize resources, and support initiatives aligned with the UN’s goals, focusing on issues such as climate change, health, gender equality, and peacebuilding. Within the agrifood space, the Foundation works to promote sustainable solutions that protect the planet and enhance food security as part of their broader commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

113. United Nations System, International

The U.N. System is made up of the U.N.’s six principal bodies as well as specialized agencies, funds and programs, as well as other bodies and entities. Many of these agencies, funds, and bodies work to support more resilient and regenerative regional food systems with communities that are free of food and nutrition insecurity and poverty. Among these institutions are International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the U.N. Development Programme, U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP),the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and FAO North America, U.N. Global Compact, UN Women, the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) and World Food Program USA (WFP USA), and the World Health Organization.

114. U.S. Hunger, United States

U.S. Hunger works to tackle food insecurity through programs including Full Cart, a virtual food bank delivering meals directly to those in need, and Hunger Projects, which mobilize volunteers to package meals. Beyond providing meals, the organization focuses on addressing the social determinants of health driving hunger, such as economic instability and healthcare access. U.S. Hunger has distributed millions of meals across the country and internationally.

115. Ustawi, Kenya

Ustawi Afrika works to empower rural communities in semi-arid regions of Eastern Africa by promoting sustainable agriculture, mindset transformation, and women’s empowerment. The organization trains women in regenerative farming techniques, rainwater harvesting, and agribusiness while leveraging technology to optimize crop yields and conserve resources. By addressing root causes of hunger and poverty, Ustawi Afrika fosters resilience and long-term self-sufficiency in marginalized communities.

116. Vision for Climate Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS), Africa

VACS is a collaborative initiative launched by the U.S. Office of Global Food Security, U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, and the African Union. By fostering innovation and strengthening value chains, VACS aims to build resilient food systems through diverse, nutritious, and climate-adapted crops—called “opportunity crops” by Cary Fowler, Special Envoy for Global Food Security—grown in healthy soils. “We’ve got to get the fundamentals right,” Fowler tells Food Tank. “And the fundamentals are always going to be soils and crops.”

117. Wellness in the Schools (WITS), United States

WITS works to instill healthy habits in public school students by improving access to nutritious meals, promoting physical activity, and teaching environmental sustainability. Programs like Cook for Kids focus on transforming cafeteria offerings with scratch-cooked meals, while Coach for Kids encourages movement and fitness. WITS also integrates gardening and sustainability lessons to help students build connections between their food, health, and the environment.

118. Centre d’Etude Régional pour l’Amélioration de l’Adaptation à la Sécheresse (CERAAS), Senegal

CERAAS focuses on improving agricultural resilience to drought across West and Central Africa. It develops technologies and innovations tailored to arid and semi-arid regions, promoting sustainable farming practices and enhancing crop productivity. CERAAS also prioritizes empowering women researchers and farmers, fostering inclusive and sustainable solutions to regional food security challenges.

119. Wholesome Wave, United States

Wholesome Wave works to address food and nutrition insecurity by making fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible and affordable. Through initiatives like doubling SNAP benefits and produce prescription programs, the organization empowers individuals to improve diet-related health outcomes while supporting local farmers. Wholesome Wave’s efforts bridge healthcare, policy, and community partnerships to create sustainable solutions for healthier food systems.

120. Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA), United States

WANDA empowers Black women and girls to lead transformative changes in food, agriculture, and nutrition systems. Through education, advocacy, and initiatives like the Black Food Census and WANDA Academy, the organization uplifts ancestral foodways and addresses systemic inequities in access to healthy food. By supporting the development of and uplifting “food sheroes,” WANDA works to create equitable and culturally relevant solutions for nutrition equity and community well-being.

121. World Central Kitchen (WCK), International

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef and advocate Jose Andres, provides fresh meals to communities impacted by humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Guided by values of empathy and adaptability, they work alongside local partners to deliver nourishing food with dignity and urgency. From supporting hurricane survivors to aiding refugees in conflict zones, the organization’s mission is rooted in the belief that food is a universal human right.

122. World Resources Institute (WRI), International

WRI aims to address global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and inequality through research and strategic partnerships. Their agrifood initiatives seek to tackle critical issues like food loss, waste reduction, and climate-friendly diets, advancing resilience and sustainability worldwide. They also serve as the secretariat and core partner of the Food and Land Use Coalition (FOLU) a global network of over 60 organizations promoting evidence-based solutions and empowering diverse stakeholders to drive sustainable, equitable food systems and land use practices.

123. World Rural Forum (WRF), International

WRF is a global network dedicated to advancing family farming and sustainable rural development. Through advocacy, capacity-building, and collaboration with organizations across five continents, WRF aims to empower farmers, promote gender equity, and support youth leadership in agriculture. The organization also plays a key role in global initiatives, such as the U.N. Decade of Family Farming, fostering policies and actions to enhance rural livelihoods and protect biodiversity.

124. World Wildlife Fund (WWF), International

WWF is dedicated to conserving biodiversity, addressing climate change, and ensuring sustainable use of natural resources. Active in nearly 100 countries, WWF collaborates with communities, governments, and organizations to develop science-based solutions to environmental challenges. Its food systems initiatives aim to reduce the environmental footprint of agriculture while ensuring equitable access to nutritious food.

125. Zero Foodprint, United States

Zero Foodprint seeks to combat climate change by transforming food systems through regenerative agriculture. The organization connects the food and beverage industry with efforts to fund farm projects that restore soil health and sequester carbon. By promoting practices like composting, cover cropping, and reduced tillage, Zero Foodprint works toward better food, thriving farms, and a restored climate.

Photo courtesy of Mick Haupt, Unsplash