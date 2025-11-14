Dispatch from COP30: Friday, Nov. 14

Food Tank’s Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference is a special newsletter series running daily during COP30 To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe to Food Tank’s newsletter now by clicking here.

The idea of “business as usual” is broken.

For the fourth consecutive year, when it comes to limiting warming to 1.5˚C, there has been “little to no measurable progress,” according to a new Climate Action Tracker report. In 2015, we were looking at about 3.6˚C of warming and right now that number sits at about 2.6˚C, per the report. Yes, that’s a reduction, but not one we can readily celebrate: If anything, it’s a sobering reminder that our approach to combatting the climate crisis over the past decade has been far from strong enough.

In the lead up to the U.N. Climate Change Conference here in Belém, leaders have talked about COP30 as the implementation COP, a time when all the discussions we’ve been having turn into action. If there’s a time for global policymakers, private sector leaders, philanthropic investors, and other stakeholders to be ambitious—it’s right now.

“COP is supposed to be about raising ambition but so far, numbers show that ambition is still missing in action,” says Ana Missirliu of the NewClimate Institute.

So how do we build a more ambitious, forward-thinking climate model to replace “business as usual”?

In short: Future climate solutions start with putting farmers front and center.

As experts discussed during an event yesterday at the Action on Food Hub, integrating farmers’ voices into financial design and governance is a proven pathway to build investment more equitably and inclusively.

“Farmers are not just the beneficiaries of aid. They have to be part of the investment model, where they share the cost and the benefits. That means farmers need to take a voice in the co-creation,” says Marcela Quintero of the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT.

Farmers, farmworkers, fishers, and food producers are the ones working on the ground, day in and day out. Healthy soil is not just an abstract concept—it’s a livelihood. Food waste is not just a statistic—it’s a personal betrayal.

I’m glad to see the launch here at COP30 of the Food Waste Breakthrough by the UN Environment Programme and partners to cut worldwide food waste in half by 2030. They announced a US$3 million, four-year project to implement its targets. I’m also impressed by commitments like the US$300 million that The Rockefeller Foundation and other global philanthropies have directed toward the Climate and Health Funders Coalition, which is placing an immediate focus on negative climate-linked health outcomes from extreme heat, air pollution, and infectious disease.

This is what we need to see: Real investments flowing directly toward addressing challenges faced by people on the ground.

In the time I’ve been here in Belém so far, it’s been wonderful to meet not only expert policymakers, civil society advocates, and business leaders, but also farmers, chefs, ranchers, and other folks for whom climate change is personal.

When we elevate their voices, we hear loud and clear that “business as usual” does not work. We hear loud and clear that it’s time for ambitious climate action that recognizes how people’s well-being is inseparable from the vibrance of soil, resilience of food chains, and care for natural resources.

Here at COP30, I hope the people at the high-level negotiating tables hear that message loud and clear. And I hope you hear it in your own communities, too!

News Stories/Reports I’m Reading Today:

Powerful Quotes From Recent Discussions:

“Agrifood systems can cut emissions, restore ecosystems, safeguard water, and store carbon. To meet global climate and developmental goals, we must put smallholders at the center of climate action.” — Gabriel Ferrero, Strategic Advisor to the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program

“Transforming agrifood systems is central to solving the interconnected crises of our time—climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, food insecurity, antibiotic resistance, and the spread of zoonotic diseases. Yet sustainable food systems remain an undervalued lever, attracting barely 3 percent of global climate finance.” —Vivek Venkatram, ProVeg Youth Board Member

“Without child-adaptive climate policy and climate-adaptive child policy, we risk wasting international development funds and locking in disadvantage for generations to come.” — Professor Alan Stein, the director of the Children and Climate Initiative at the Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University, responding to the release of the Belém Health Action Plan

Ways to Take Action:

Take Care Of Yourself

via Washington Post — Climate anxiety is real—and different from other forms of anxiety, scientists say. And they have useful tips for pushing back against feelings of doom and helplessness.

Learn About Key Issues

via FAO — Familiarize yourself with policy options for low-carbon, resilient aquaculture, so you’re more equipped to advocate to policymakers.

via the University of Cambridge Crop Science Centre — Watch this new short film that premiered at COP30, which showcases a collaboration with partners in the Global South to pioneer sustainable alternatives to high-input agriculture.

Photo courtesy of Andres Medina, Unsplash