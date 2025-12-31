Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Food 2050 Visionaries: Lak̇óta Food as Medicine in South Dakota

Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank's Editor. She writes about the intersection of food, agriculture, health, and climate. Based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
The Path Forward for Food and Farming Is Clear. Now Is the Time to Act!
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!