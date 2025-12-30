The Path Forward for Food and Farming Is Clear. Now Is the Time to Act!

This piece is part of the weekly series “Growing Forward: Insights for Building Better Food and Agriculture Systems,” presented by the Global Food Institute at the George Washington University and the nonprofit organization Food Tank. Each installment highlights forward-thinking strategies to address today’s food and agriculture related challenges with innovative solutions. To view more pieces in the series, click here.

The global food and agriculture landscape looks very different than it did this time last year.

In January, the Trump-Vance Administration acted quickly to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development, cancelling life-saving food aid and health programs around the world.

In the following months, I have spent time during my travels to meet with farmers, researchers, and community leaders, beginning to understand what this all means for agricultural communities. What I’m hearing is alarming.

In Ethiopia, I spoke with an NGO leader called the impact “immediate and disastrous.” Their organization laid off nearly two dozen staff, canceled two major projects focused on women’s nutrition and healthy behaviors, and lost about US$1 million in funding.

In Guatemala, the organization CARE has had to lay off more than 20 staff and cut programs that helped women impacted by domestic violence. CARE staff members have also had to reduce the number of women’s farmers groups they were working with—and staff told me that the news hit the farmers very hard and they had a difficult time understanding why the U.S. would pull funding so abruptly.

The disruptions like these will cost human lives—they already are. Modeling from Boston University shows that funding cuts are already contributing to the deaths of close to 700,000 people, including more than 450,000 children, due to malnutrition and infectious diseases. By 2030, we may see as many as 14 million people die whose lives could have otherwise been saved, a study published in The Lancet reveals.

The cruelty doesn’t stop when you get to the U.S. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, an estimated 15 million will lose health coverage by 2034 following the passage of the tax and spending bill this summer. And more than 3 million people are at risk of losing some or all of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Crystal FitzSimons, President of the Food Research & Action Center calls these cuts “bad for families, bad for businesses, and bad for the economy as a whole.”

The ripple effects are likely to be as significant as FitzSimons suggests. One study from the George Washington University estimates that we may see 1 million jobs lost and a reduction totaling US$113 billion in states’ GDPs next year.

What’s happening now is only the beginning. We will not know the full consequences of these changes for years, even generations, to come.

What I do know is that we need new solutions, new ways of thinking and doing. Some friends and allies in this space have called this moment an opportunity. But I don’t see it that way. I want to be clear that we are adapting because we’re forced to.

Food Tank and the Global Food Institute at GW launched our “Growing Forward” series at the start of the year to spotlight the innovative solutions that will help us tackle the most pressing challenges in our food and agriculture systems. I always understood that they would be needed—I just couldn’t have predicted how urgent they would become.

The World Bank is demonstrating the power of new tools that will help us monitor and better respond to global hunger crises. The University of the District of Columbia is showing us how we can equip community leaders with the knowledge they need to scale urban agroecology to feed cities and build climate resilience. And medical professionals like Kofi Essel are illuminating the benefits we can unlock if we fully integrate food into our healthcare systems.

I’m also excited by organizations like the Food Security Leadership Council, launched this year to align American policy, science, and action to solve global hunger. “I don’t want this government to lose the partnerships that we’ve developed with other countries,” Fowler told me during a recent conversation. Protecting those relationships will be essential.

And just last month at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Brazil, we saw several new initiatives announced, like the Food Waste Breakthrough. Led by the U.N. Environment Programme, new funds are being invested to unite governments, cities, and civil society to halve food waste by 2030.

The uncertainty we have faced in the last 12 months is not going away, and if we’re going to be prepared for the future, these are the types of solutions we need. If we can lean into them, we can collectively forge a future that is built on care, solidarity, and shared responsibility. Now we need the will to act.

Photo courtesy of German Fon Brox, Unsplash