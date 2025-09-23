Join Food Tank

Growing Forward: Insights for Building Better Food and Agriculture Systems

Seeing the Signs: Pioneering New Tools to Get Ahead of Future Food Crises

Zacharey Carmichael

Zacharey Carmichael is a Senior Agriculture Economist in the World Bank Group’s Agriculture and Food (AGF) Global Department. He serves as technical coordinator for the Crisis Response Window Early Response Financing. He is also a member of the Coordination Unit for the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) and supports the Bank’s engagement in the Global Network Against Food Crises (GNAFC) and Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

