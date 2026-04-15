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Food Tank Explains: Ultra-Processed Foods

Jessica Levy

Jessica Levy is General Counsel and Senior Research Fellow at Food Tank. She graduated from Cornell University with a BS in Food Science, with a focus on Food Choices and Issues in Society, and a minor in Business. Jessica holds a JD from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and an LLM in Taxation from New York University and has worked extensively with various non-profit organizations. Jessica is passionate about storytelling as a means of furthering food system innovation. She enjoys visiting local farms and spending time in Brooklyn’s parks with her dog.

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