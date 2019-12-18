    Food Tank Summit Header

    School Food

    Congress Introduces Universal School Meals Bill

    The Universal School Meals Program Act could make school meals free for all U.S. school children, eliminate lunch debt, and expand out-of-school meals
    Jason Flatt

    Jason is a Food Tank intern and a recent AmeriCorps-turned-employee at a food systems nonprofit in New Jersey. He focused on government food assistance programs during his Master of Public Administration, but now, he is more engrossed in how communities across the U.S. can revolutionize their whole food systems. While his most recent endeavors include implementing food recovery programs in New Jersey public schools, he is generally just passionate about how we can make food more accessible, affordable, democratic, and culturally appropriate for everybody.

