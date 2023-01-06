This Is Your Sign to Take Action in the Food System this Year!

A version of this piece was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

Every year, Food Tank rounds up a mega list of organizations and movements doing important work, day in and day out, to build a better food system in the year ahead.

In 2023, youth-led networks are empowering the next generation of food system leaders. Food waste warriors are successfully pushing for better business practices and government policy. Farmers are implementing sustainable practices. Blue food advocates are recognizing the urgency of transforming marine food systems.

These inspiring folks aren’t only meeting the momentum of the food movement—they are the momentum of the food movement. You can check out the full list HERE.

Last week, I outlined some of Food Tank’s big plans for this year as the food movement continues to gain visibility and support. Of course I hope you’ll consider joining Food Tank if you have not already, which you can do HERE—but more importantly, here’s what I want you to do:

Look at our list of 123 organizations one more time. The initiatives we’re highlighting span the whole world—nearly every continent—and countless food system topics.

Each and every one is an entry point into the important work of addressing systemic inequalities, building resilience, and investing in community-led solutions—and it’s time for us all to dive in.

So now, pick one! Pick one whose mission inspires you. School lunches? Urban farming? Labor organizing? Beer brewing? Black food culture? Data science? Tech innovation? Are you reading this note from Egypt or El Salvador or East Cleveland—or anywhere in between?

We’ve linked just about every organization’s homepage, so click the link and read about how to get involved. Sign up for a volunteer opportunity, or find an event to put on your calendar, or even shoot them an email introducing yourself.

Let this be your motivation to make a change in the food system!

I’ll keep this note short—I’m in the United Kingdom at the Oxford Farming Conference, alongside farmers, business leaders, scientists, advocates, researchers, and more from around Britain and the globe. We’re having illuminating and powerful conversations about the future of agriculture here, and I’ll share more reflections in future notes to you.

But for now, I’ll leave you with this: There’s no reason not to be involved in the food movement this year. True food system transformation means we all need to contribute our individual talents and skills and expertise—and we’ve got 123 excellent places to start.

Keep me in the loop as you continue to take action! Email me at danielle@foodtank.com with your thoughts, concerns, ideas of how I can help you, and more.

