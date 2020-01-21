Sustainable Business

Miyoko’s Kitchen: Leading the Dairy Revolution

Miyoko Schinner, CEO Miyoko's Kitchen, talks about the politics of milk and cheese as she leads the dairy revolution. 
Samantha Skinazi

Samantha Skinazi is a writer and researcher specializing in the food system, ethics, animals, and the environment. She recently completed a Ph.D. in Literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she wrote Animal People: Freaks, Elitists, Fanatics, and Haters in U.S. Discourses about Veganism. Her dissertation dismantles stereotypes about vegans, telling the curious story of how a practice that seeks to reduce harm has become a frequent subject of cultural ridicule. She also explores problems in vegan communities such as white privilege, single-issue optics, and perfectionism.

