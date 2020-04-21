COVID-19 News From Food Tank

COVID-19

Fabrice De Clerck and Amy Wu on Innovating a Better Food System

For Fabrice DeClerck, Science Director at EAT, the planet's health depends entirely on human health, achieved through better nutrition and less waste.
Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
New Protein Study Reveals Power of Millet-Legume Blends for Enhancing Human Health
Next Article
Pekka Pesonen and Daniel Katz Talk Supporting Farmers During COVID-19
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: