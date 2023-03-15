Join Food Tank

Food Security

Finding the Right Balance: Healthy People and a Healthy Planet

Ty Beal and Jessica Fanzo

Ty is a global nutrition scientist focused on helping to achieve healthy and sustainable diets for all. His research seeks to understand what people eat and how it impacts their health and the planet. Ty is currently a Research Advisor on the Knowledge Leadership team at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) where he generates evidence to guide programs and mobilize knowledge related to global nutrition and food systems. He holds a PhD from the University of California, Davis, where he was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow.

Jessica Fanzo, PhD is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Global Food Policy and Ethics at Johns Hopkins University. She holds appointments in the Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Berman Institute of Bioethics and the Bloomberg School of Public Health. She serves as the Director of Hopkins’ Global Food Policy & Ethics Program. Before Hopkins, she held positions at Columbia University, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme, Bioversity International, and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

