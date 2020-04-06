COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Food Waste

How Winnow is Using Artificial Intelligence to Help Kitchens End Food Waste

For tech company Winnow, artificial intelligence holds the key to the future of food waste reduction, CIO Peter Krebs tells Food Tank.
Jared Kaufman

Jared Kaufman is a Research and Writing Fellow with Food Tank and a Boston-based food journalist and cheesemonger. He’s currently pursuing a master’s degree in gastronomy at Boston University with an emphasis in food policy, and he holds a magazine journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He’s originally from Minneapolis and drinks an immense amount of coffee. Follow him on Twitter @jaredography / email: jared@foodtank.com

