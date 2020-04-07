COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Sustainable Agriculture

Nonprofit Teaches Seed Saving To Restore Farmers’ Food Sovereignty

Farmers can strengthen their resilience to climate change by savings seeds that are adapted to the environmental conditions of their region.
Francesca DiGiorgio

Francesca is a Research and Communications Intern with Food Tank. She has also been conducting outreach for a citywide composting initiative on behalf of the Bureau of Recycling and Sustainability in New York City. Francesca’s experiences working in the food access and sustainable agriculture industries have informed her decision to pursue a Masters in Public Health at Cornell University in Fall 2020. She plans to focus her studies on food security and farmland conservation planning and policy. In her free time, Francesca enjoys hiking, watercolor painting, and visiting the llama farm outside her hometown in Upstate New York.

Previous Article
How Winnow is Using Artificial Intelligence to Help Kitchens End Food Waste
Next Article
18 Jewish Organizations Feeding All Who Are Hungry
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: