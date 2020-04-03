

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Dr. Mark Hyman, Director, Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, to discuss the steps needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. “For yourself, and your civic responsibility – you need to take care of your own health,” encourages Dr. Hyman, emphasizing the need to keep our immune and metabolic systems healthy.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.



Join the Conversation: