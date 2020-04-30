Kristen Suokko Talks Small Farms, COVID-19



Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Kristen Suokko, Executive Director of Local Food Hub. They discuss the impact the impact COVID-19 is having on small farms in Virginia. Suokko shares how Local Food Hub is helping make sure food from local farms reaches local customers. She also discusses how local food systems might look in the future as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

