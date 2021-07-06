We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Books + Films

What Dinner Theater Must Learn From the Good Food Movement

Ruthie Fierberg

Ruthie Fierberg is the former Executive Editor of Playbill and a freelance journalist. She is the creator and host of the podcast Why We Theater—which merges theatre and social justice—an on-camera host, and frequent moderator for the 92nd Street Y and Second Stage. Learn more at ruthiefierberg.com.

Previous Article
Zimbabwe's Backyard Gardens Flourish During Pandemic
Next Article
Digitally Empowering Workers, from Land to Sea
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: