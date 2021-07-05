We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Agriculture

Zimbabwe’s Backyard Gardens Flourish During Pandemic

Andrew Mambondiyani

Andrew Mambondiyani is a freelance journalist based in Zimbabwe with an interest in agriculture, climate change and the environment in general.

Previous Article
Traditional Knowledge and the Babassu Breakers
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: