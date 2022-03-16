Food Tank Membership

Books + Films

Transformative change cannot be done alone, says filmmaker Raj Patel

Raj Patel at SXSW
Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank’s Editor. She writes about food, agriculture, health, oceans, and climate — and the intersection of them all. Based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
"Without the Farm Worker This Business Doesn’t Get to Exist," Says Soren Bjorn
Next Article
Faith and Food Justice Conference Highlights Root Causes of Unfair Food Systems
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: