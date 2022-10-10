Food Tank Membership

Books + Films

20 Books on Food and Agriculture to Read this Fall

Shelley Rose

Shelley Rose is a Research and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She earned a BA in political science and a paralegal certificate from Marist College, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in food and agriculture law and policy from Vermont Law and Graduate School. Shelley is particularly interested in the environmental and public health impacts of the food system. Her research analyzes the integration of legal, political, and economic forces that promote agroecology and make sustainably-sourced, high-quality food more accessible.

Previous Article
Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away to Fight the Climate Crisis
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!