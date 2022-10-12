Food Tank Membership

Agriculture

Russia’s War in Ukraine: Implications for the Indian Food System

Tarun Vij

Tarun Vij leads the strategic, programmatic, operational and representational activities of GAIN in India. He works with a variety of public and private sector partners – and in coordination with the donor and development community – to develop programmes and projects aimed at enhancing the quality of people’s diets.

Previous Article
20 Books on Food and Agriculture to Read this Fall
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!