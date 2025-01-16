World Food Prize and Nobel Laureates Demand ‘Moonshot’ Solutions for Global Hunger Crisis

More than 150 World Food Prize and Nobel laureates are calling for financial backing to develop the necessary technology to address the global hunger crisis. On January 16, 2025 the World Food Prize Foundation and the U.S. Department State will co-host an international launch to amplify the message.

The open letter, coordinated by 2024 World Food Prize recipient Cary Fowler, states that the world is “not on track to meet future food needs. Not even close.” It argues that agricultural research and development is “hampered” by a lack of investment and regulatory barriers.

The latest report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World finds that more than 700 million people remain food insecure around the world. And 60 million children under the age of five are stunted due to nutritional deficiencies. By 2050, it is estimated there will be 10 billion people on the planet to nourish.

The laureates demand bold action in the form of “moonshot” efforts to help humanity. “We must be prepared to pursue high risk, high reward, scientific research with the goal of transforming our food systems to meet the nutritional needs of everyone sustainably,” they write.

The virtual event will be held at 10:00AM ET. Learn more by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of Melissa Kumaresan, Unsplash