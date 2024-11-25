Grocery Retail for All: Building Bridges for Equitable Food Access Across the U.S.

On December 13, Food Systems for the Future, Chef José Andres, and the GW Global Food Institute will host a summit in Washington D.C. to address issues of equitable food access in the United States.

The Grocery Retail for All Summit will bring together food retailers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, academics, community leaders, and other key food systems stakeholders. Looking at the power of partnerships, successful investment models, and the achievements of local and national grocers, speakers will focus on practices to make affordable retail food more accessible. They will also examine existing challenges to expanding access to food retailers for all people, from rural to urban communities.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 13.5 percent of American households—an estimated 47.4 million people—experienced food insecurity in 2023. And a recent analysis from Reinvestment Fund reveals that around 40 million people lack easy access to a full-service grocery store.

By creating space for conversations about these challenges, the Summit aims to serve as a platform for collaboration to identify the funding, relationships, and policies needed to make sure that all eaters can nourish themselves.

The Grocery Retail for All Summit will take place at The George Washington University from 9:00AM-3:00PM ET. Learn more about the event by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of Rob Maxwell, Unsplash