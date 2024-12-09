20 Children’s Books Celebrating Our Food and Farming Systems

Food Tank is highlighting 20 books for young readers that will inspire them to think more deeply about food. These activity books, cookbooks, and stories celebrate diverse foodways and farming practices from across the world, uplift the power of community, and celebrate all that pollinators do for global food and farming systems. Whether you want to get your hands dirty or try a new recipe, there’s something for everyone in this roundup.

1. Activity Book—Right to Foods by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest activity book instills in young learners the idea that everyone should have access to nutritious food to live a happy, active life. Free to access online and download, the book uncovers some of the barriers in global food and agriculture systems, dives into what it looks like to eat well, and lays out how young advocates can take action to ensure that nobody is left behind.

2. Every Peach Is a Story by David “Mas” Masumoto and Nikiko Masumoto, illustrated by Lauren Tamaki

This debut picture book from authors, farmers, and father-daughter pair David “Mas” Masumoto and Nikiko Masumoto tells the story of Midori and her grandfather, Jiichan. What begins with a simple question about the ripeness of their family’s peaches blooms into a conversation about Midori’s Japanese American heritage and her family’s connection to the land. Nikiko calls the book “a treasure that I get to pass both backwards and forwards, honoring my grandparents and my daughter and her future.”

3. Farmer Eva’s Green Garden Life by Jacqueline Briggs Martin, illustrated by Christy Hale with an afterword by Eva Sommaripa

This picture book from Readers to Eaters centers the work of farmer Eva Sommaripa, who founded the organic farm Eva’s Garden in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts in 1972. Farmer Eva’s Green Garden Life inspires children to think about the creatures, microbes, and tangles of roots thriving in the soils under everyone’s feet. And it celebrates the beauty of caring for the land.

4. Food for the Future: Sustainable Farms Around the World by Mia Wenjen, illustrated by Robert Sae-Heng

Food for the Future takes kids on a tour of eco-friendly farms that span the globe. Highlighting urban gardens, aquaculture oyster farms, food forests, and more, this book shows the varied ways that farmers can sustainably feed their communities. At the end of the book, readers will also find detailed information about each farming practice.

5. How Does Our Food Grow? by Brooke Jorden, illustrated by Kay Widdowson, with Kitchen Connection

Based on The Cookbook in Support of the United Nations: For People and Planet, this children’s book takes young eaters on a journey to discover the origins of their favorite fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes. Along the way, readers learn about the impact that the food on their plates has on the environment and their health.

6. How to Cook Everything Kids by Mark Bittman

Author Mark Bittman’s first cookbook for children, aims to inspire young eaters to become more adventurous in the kitchen. Recipes, written for every skill level, span categories including breakfast foods, sandwiches, grains and beans, and pasta and noodles. And an opening chapter introduces readers to the equipment and ingredients they will need to get started.

7. My Grandpa, My Tree, and Me by Roxanne Troup, illustrated by Kendra Binney

On Grandpa’s orchard, one tree stands out among the rest: the pecan tree that he planted the day his granddaughter was born. As the young girl grows up, she learns how to care for this tree through the seasons with her grandfather, and cultivates a bond with him like no other.

8. Secret Gardeners: Growing a Community and Healing the Earth by Lina Laurent and Maija Hurme

Journalist and beekeeper Lina Laurent teams up with author and illustrator Maija Hurme to tell the story of Luna, Bianca, and Billy, who turn an overgrown city yard into an urban gardening project. With the help of a neighbor, the three children mix manure, spread, mulch, and sow seeds while uniting neighbors and demonstrating the power of community.

9. Outdoor Farm, Indoor Farm by Lindsay H. Metcalf, illustrated by Xin Li

This picture book shows readers that there is more than one way to grow fresh produce—and it doesn’t all take place outdoors. Along with Xin Li’s illustrations, Lindsay Metcalf introduces young readers to the machinery and technology that helps farmers do their jobs and the innovative practices they employ.

10. Priya’s Kitchen Adventures: A Cookbook for Kids by Priya Krishna

Priya’s Kitchen Adventures takes kid-tested recipes and pairs them with colorful illustrations and step-by-step how-to photos to help young cooks whip up something delicious at home. Dishes from Priya Krishna, author of Indian-ish and Cooking at Home, include Spanakopita, Miso Ramen, Vegetable Tagine, and Crepes.

11. Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging by Eric Adjepong, illustrated by Lala Watkins

In Sankofa, Chef Eric Adjepong explores the question: What if home was a place you’ve never been? When Kofi, a young Ghanaian American boy who has never been to Ghana, is asked to bring a dish that represents his family’s culture for a school potluck, he struggles. But with the help of his Nanabarima (grandfather), he discovers the ways that food can tie you to another place and to home.

12. Saturdays at Harlem Grown by Tony Hillery, illustrated by Jessie Hartland

Written by the Founder of the nonprofit Harlem Grown, this picture book tells the story of Mr. Tony and a student named Nevaeh who plant a farm, and, by enlisting the help of family and neighbors, build community. Saturdays at Harlem Grown also includes a recipe for vegetable soup and tips to help readers recycle, compost, and tend to gardens of their own.

13. Seoul Food by Erin Danielle Russell, illustrated by Tamisha Anthony

In Seoul Food, young Hana celebrates both her Black and Korean cultures when both sets of grandparents come over for dinner. Uncertain what to cook for dinner at first, she thinks about the dishes that she has enjoyed with each of them — gumbo in the American South and a sweet and spicy stew in South Korea. Ultimately, she finds a way to combine the best flavors of the two cuisines in a new way that everyone can enjoy.

14. Seven Samosas: Counting at the Market by Kabir Sehgal and Surishtha Sehgal, illustrated by Jing Jing Tsong

Seven Samosas celebrates Indian and South Asian dishes as Dada and Sona head out to collect ingredients for dinner that night. Readers will follow along and count backwards from 20 as the pair weave their way through the market and discover the sheeras, samosas, and more that the vendors have to offer.

15. Tasty Tales: Facts and Fables About Our Favorite Foods by Anna Lena Feunekes

Tasty Tales takes readers on an adventure to introduce them to the stories behind delicious dishes from around the globe. Bridging fantasy and nonfiction, this book offers facts about each food that are fascinating, surprising, and always delicious.

16. The No-Dig Children’s Gardening Book by Charles Dowding, illustrated by Kristyna Litten

Author Charles Dowding doesn’t want an aversion to digging and weeding to get in the way of gardening. That’s why his No-Dig Children’s Gardening Book introduces readers and their families to easy, accessible projects for young gardeners. In addition to step-by-step instructions. Dowding inserts fun facts about plants, wildlife, and tips about what to look out for when enjoying time outdoors.

17. The Pie that Molly Grew by Sue Heavenrich, illustrated by Chamisa Kellogg

The Pie that Molly Grew begins with the planting of a single seed. But readers will discover that this small act yields a pumpkin that is lovely to behold and ready to be turned into a delicious pie that can be shared with friends. Author Sue Heavenrich also includes facts about pumpkins, the pollinators they depend on, and a recipe for pumpkin pie.

18. Umami written and illustrated by Jacob Grant

When Umami decides that she is tired of eating cold fish for every meal, she takes off on an adventure to find new foods that her penguin community will enjoy. Jacob Grant’s latest picture book, filled with charming illustrations, follows Umami across seas as she discovers exciting and inspiring flavors and spices to bring home.

19. Viva Abejas by Richard Sandoval, illustrated by Andres Nunez Byeck

In Viva Abejas, the first children’s book from Chef Richard Sandoval, a young Ricardo meets a queen bee, who teaches him about the importance of pollinators. Together with Ricardo, readers will learn about sustainability and environmental stewardship. They will also find a glossary, discussion questions, and a recipe for Sandoval’s guacamole to make at home.

20. What Did My Ancestors Eat? by Quinn Miller Murphy, illustrated by Jillian Thalman

In What Did My Ancestors Eat? a young child uncovers the stories behind the foods that generations before her ate and enjoyed. Quinn Miller Murphy illuminates the connection between food and culture, showing that delicious meals can bring eaters closer to their roots.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Johnny McClung, Unsplash