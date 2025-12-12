Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: U.S. Farm Bailout, Climate Tech for UAE Farmers, and Gene-Edited Crops in the EU

Each week, Food Tank is rounding up a few news stories that inspire excitement, infuriation, or curiosity.

Trump-Vance Administration Announces US$12 Billion Bailout for Farmers

The Trump-Vance Administration recently announced a US$12 billion farmer bailout during a White House roundtable, citing financial strain faced by producers following recent tariffs.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) press release, the package includes up to US$11 billion in one-time payments for row crop farmers growing commodities such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton through a new USDA Farmer Bridge Assistance program. The remaining funds will be allocated to commodities not covered by the program, including specialty crops and sugar, though payment timelines and formulas for those sectors are still being developed.

President Donald Trump repeatedly stated that the payments were funded by tariff revenue during the roundtable. However, the funding will come from the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation, a government financing mechanism that uses taxpayer dollars.

The announcement follows months of concern among farmers over rising input costs and uncertainty tied to trade policy, particularly for row crop producers. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew says that while the organization appreciates the assistance, “short-term payments, while important, are only a first step,” emphasizing the need for long-term structural reforms to stabilize family farms.

Applications for assistance will open in the coming weeks, according to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. Eligible farmers can expect payments to be distributed by February 28, 2026.

UAE Announces AI Initiative to Support Farmers in Climate Crisis

The United Arab Emirates recently announced a new initiative designed to translate advanced research and artificial intelligence tools into practical support for farmers affected by extreme and unpredictable weather.

The platform, AI Ecosystem for Global Agricultural Development, builds on a US$200 million partnership between the UAE and the Gates Foundation announced at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, which aims to accelerate agricultural innovation.

The ecosystem is structured around four initiatives intended to guide implementation and deployment. One pillar, the CGIAR AI Hub, is intended to position Abu Dhabi as a center for AI-driven agricultural research using decades of global agricultural data. A second initiative, the Institute for Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence, will provide digital advisory services, training, and technical assistance to governments and non-governmental organizations.

A third component, AgriLLM, is an open-source agricultural large language model designed to improve global agricultural intelligence. The final initiative, AIM for Scale, focuses on AI-powered weather forecasting and advisory services, including recent deployments that delivered AI-supported monsoon forecasts to 38 million farmers in India in 2025.

“By connecting our national research and AI capabilities with leading global partners, we are turning science into real tools that reach people on the ground,” says Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court.

EU Negotiators Agree to Relax Regulations on Gene-Edited Crops

European Union negotiators have agreed to ease regulations on crops developed using new gene-splicing practices, concluding that these plants should face fewer restrictions than traditional genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

The agreement distinguishes between conventional GMOs, which insert genetic material from one species into another, and new genomic techniques (NGTs) that precisely add, remove, or alter small sections of a plant’s DNA.

Critics warn that the changes could strengthen corporate control over seeds, particularly as NGT crops become patentable. Franziska Achterberg of Save Our Seeds calls the agreement a “complete sell-out,” arguing it undermines the rights of farmers and consumers.

But lawmakers and other supporters argue that existing GMO rules have slowed innovation and that revised regulations could enable the development of crops that are more resilient to climate stress and require less land and fewer fertilizers and pesticides.

Under the deal, gene-edited crops will be divided into two categories. “NGT1” crops, which are modified to a limited degree and considered comparable to naturally occurring varieties, will be regulated like conventional crops and face looser requirements. “NGT2” crops, which involve more extensive genetic changes, will remain subject to the EU’s stricter GMO approval and labeling rules.

Before taking effect, the agreement must still be formally approved by both the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

Congressional Delegation Pushes for Action on PFAS

Maine’s congressional delegation is urging federal action to support farmers affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals that have contaminated farmland in the state and elsewhere.

U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree and U.S. Senator Susan Collins reintroduced the Relief for Farmers Hit with PFAS Act, which would authorize grants to states to address PFAS contamination on agricultural land. The legislation would allow states to use federal funds for soil and water testing, remediation efforts, and financial assistance for farmers who may need to relocate from contaminated land.

Additional eligible uses include monitoring PFAS levels in individuals’ blood, upgrading farm equipment to maintain operations, and supporting research into remediation strategies.

Pingree says the bill responds to an ongoing crisis, stating, “The PFAS crisis isn’t some theoretical or distant problem. It’s here, it’s growing, and it’s putting real pressure on farmers in Maine and across the country,” and described the measure as a “critical step” toward safeguarding farm operations.

The proposal builds on steps Maine has already taken, including becoming the first state to require manufacturers to report PFAS intentionally added to products.

Supporters including U.S. Senator Angus King, an original cosponsor of the bill, argue that federal involvement is needed to complement state programs and provide consistent assistance to farmers facing PFAS contamination nationwide.

Photo courtesy of Gabriel Oppenheimer, Unsplash