Christa Barfield Wants to Flip the Script on Corner Stores

The Pennsylvania-based farmer Christa Barfield is reimagining corner stores to provide communities with healthy, convenient food options.

CornerJawn takes a Food is Medicine approach to corner stores, stocking them with nutrient dense produce in urban neighborhoods.

Inspiration for CornerJawn struck during the COVID-19 pandemic, Barfield explains. She became curious if corner stores, which are often more accessible than larger supermarkets, would carry more than a few items of produce that might be needed to round out a recipe.

While on a walk, Barfield stopped at several corner stores around her neighborhood to ask owners if they would consider stocking more variety. At each one, she received the same answer: No.

“It was a business decision purely, and that made sense to me,” Barfield tells Food Tank. “You’re not going to buy something that’s going to die on the shelf.” She realized that a mindset shift would need to take place, and wanted to offer a model that demonstrates what corner stores can be.

At CornerJawn, Barfield strives to create a shopping experience where eaters can learn about the produce they’re buying and the nutritional benefits they offer. She also wants them to feel comfortable with the options available.

“It’s very important for us to stop limiting food options, but at the same time, keep things culturally relevant for the communities that we’re in,” Barfield tells Food Tank. “I want to make sure that nobody feels like nutrient density is above them.”

Barfield thinks deeply about eaters’ connection to their food. “I want people to see the quality of food relates back to their health,” Barfield says. And she sees this relationship between food and wellbeing extending far beyond the individual. “How you eat now isn’t just about you. Food is about lineage. It’s about everyone in your bloodline before you and the ones that are coming after you.”

Listen to the full conversation with Christa Barfield on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” to hear more about how corner stores can nourish communities, Barfield’s regenerative organic production model at her 128-acre farm FarmerJawn, and how Barfield’s travels in Martinique helped her transition from a career in healthcare into one in agriculture.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of FarmerJawn