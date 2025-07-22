Join Food Tank

Hunger Is a Litmus Test—Of Our Values, Our Faith, and Our Future

Jeremy K. Everett

Dr. Jeremy Everett is the founder and executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty whose mission is to cultivate scalable solutions to end hunger through public policy, public service, and research. Dr. Everett is the author of I Was Hungry: Cultivating Common Ground to End an American Crisis (Brazos Press, 2019), a contributing author to numerous additional books, and his forthcoming book, The Litmus Test: The Weaponization of Hunger, the Silence of Christians, is due out with Baylor Press in the fall of 2026.

