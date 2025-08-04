Join Food Tank

Researchers

What’s Next for Global Food Policy? IFPRI Offers a Roadmap to 2050

Molly Benjamin

As a Portland native, Molly Benjamin developed a deep appreciation for the power of good food and the systems that support it. Currently based in Berlin, and has recently earned a Master’s in Public Policy at the Hertie School of Governance. Starting as a passionate home cook, Molly turned her love of food into meaningful work, most notably through her time with Oregon State’s SNAP-Ed program and Eugene’s Food for Lane County. From sharing recipes and teaching nutrition classes to discussing inclusive food access, these roles helped Molly hone her commitment to building food networks that are sustainable, accessible, and joyful.

Previous Article
World Sees Slight Drop in Global Hunger But a Rise in Inequality
No Newer Articles
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!