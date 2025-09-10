Join Food Tank

Lighting the Way: Celebrating Arts, Culture, and Food at Climate Week

Arts, Culture, Food Climate Week - Stage
Tonya Allen

Tonya Allen is President and CEO of the McKnight Foundation, where she leads community-centered philanthropy and place-based transformation. Under her leadership since 2021, McKnight achieved its highest charitable payout in history, granting over $145 million in 2024. Previously, she transformed The Skillman Foundation for eight years, investing in Detroit youth and founding the Detroit Parent Network. Allen serves on multiple boards, co-chairs the President's Council on Impact Investing, and holds master's degrees in public health and social work from the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

