Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Aligning Policies for Food Systems Transformation

Jennifer Hurley

Jennifer is a Research, Event, Advocacy, and Writing Intern at Food Tank. Based in France, she is pursuing a Master’s in Food Politics and Sustainable Development at Université Catholique de Lille, focusing on food systems transformation. A former chef, she is passionate about building resilient, equitable food systems through practical, impact-driven approaches.

Previous Article
Food, Conflict, and the Weaponization of Food
No Newer Articles
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
October 2025
November 2025
No event found!
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!