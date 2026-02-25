How GLP-1 Medications Are Driving Food and Beverage Innovation

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) recently hosted a webinar to examine how expanding use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications is reshaping food consumption, nutrition priorities, and product innovation. The changes extend beyond appetite suppression, influencing consumer preferences and sensitivity to flavors and textures.

Whitney Evans, Director of Nutrition and Scientific Affairs at Danone U.S., says that about 10 percent of adults in the United States have used or are currently taking a GLP-1 drug, and over half of American adults meet the criteria for the medication. With growing adoption, the food industry is rethinking product design to align with evolving nutrition needs and consumer preferences.

In the webinar, “Smaller Plates, Bigger Opportunities: Designing Food for Post-GLP-1 Appetites,” speakers discussed what that redesign could look like. Reduced appetites and new eating patterns are prompting companies to develop products with portion size, nutrient composition, and sensory experience in mind. As this happens, Evans emphasizes the importance of meals delivering sufficient protein, fiber, and micronutrients within reduced serving sizes.

“We know that GLP-1 medications not only reduce gastrointestinal transit, but they also impact the brain,” Evans says.

David Lundahl, founder and CEO of InsightsNow, adds that eaters often experience diminished appetite, sensory changes, and reduced thoughts around food while on the medications. He explains that GLP-1 users can have heightened sensitivity to flavors and textures, including aversions to greasy and overly sweet foods. As users eat slowly and develop sensitivity to strong flavors, Lundahl says, “texture can be a dealbreaker.”

In response, food companies may focus more on texture as flavors become less enticing. “Instead of trying to develop things that people would crave, it shifts to food product guidance that is about tolerance, avoiding displeasures, or slowing down eating rates through textural design,” Lundahl says.

As portion sizes decrease, food companies are reformulating products to deliver sufficient protein and key nutrients. “There is a lot of demand for novel protein formats,” Lundahl offers. He also notes an opportunity to fortify foods. “As people eat to live rather than living to eat, vitamins and minerals are going to be lacking,” he says.

Limited data on users’ diets before starting GLP-1s and while taking them has made it challenging to offer evidence-based recommendations. “We’re not exactly sure what this population needs, but we do know what’s relevant for individuals seeking weight loss in other areas,” Evans says.

Danone is prioritizing research and product development to better understand the role of protein and the nutritional needs of GLP-1 users. In consumer research, the company finds GLP-1 users seek small, readily available products.

“One of the things we heard over and over again is that it’s really difficult to eat on the go,” Evans says. “Our current ecosystem is not built for smaller portion sizes, and particularly for this population.” Danone’s yogurt brand OIKOS Fusion was the first cultured dairy drink designed specifically for the nutritional needs and preferences of GLP-1 users.

Access to education is another area of focus for Danone. “Ninety percent of GLP-1 users had no contact with a registered dietitian prior to initiating the medication,” Evans says. “A lot of people starting these medications are unfortunately flying blind with respect to what type of nutrition they should be prioritizing.”

Danone has built several tools to address this gap. This includes a website providing users with nutrition recommendations from registered dietitians. They’re also equipping pharmacists with nutrition guidelines to help support GLP-1 users as they pick up their medications.

Evans also notes the importance of building healthy routines, so eaters aren’t relying entirely on GLP-1s to maintain a healthy weight.

Evans says that similar nutritional needs apply to both GLP-1 users and non-users. “If we all focus on eating a more nutrient dense diet and prioritize essential nutrients, we’re going to be better off to the point where maybe we won’t need medication…to be doing some of this work for us.”

