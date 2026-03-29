Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: The Future of Vertical Farming, Warming Temperatures Threaten Food Security, Côte d’Ivoire Invests in Women Farmers

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank's Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People's Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Reminding Ourselves that Food System Stories Are People-Centered Stories
Next Article
Op-Ed | If You Care about Climate Change, Work for Land Rights
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
April 2026
May 2026
No event found!