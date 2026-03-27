Join Food Tank

Books + Films

Reminding Ourselves that Food System Stories Are People-Centered Stories

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Food Tank Explains: Agroecology
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
April 2026
May 2026
No event found!