    Every Seed Has a Story

    Million Belay and Loren Cardeli

    Million Belay (PhD) is the General Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, a broad alliance of civil society actors who are part of the struggle for food sovereignty and agroecology in Africa. It is a network of networks, currently with 38 organizational members active in more than 50 African countries.

    Loren Cardeli is the Founder and President of A Growing Culture (AGC), an organization that promotes ecological agriculture across the globe. Through his work at AGC, Loren promotes farmer-led research, innovation, and knowledge sharing, helping farmers throughout the world create sustainable, self-driving futures.

