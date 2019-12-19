    Food Tank Summit Header

    Podcast

    Everything Is Relational in Food Allyship, Says Denisa Livingston

    Katherine Walla

    Katherine Walla is a Research & Writing Fellow with Food Tank. She is currently a student at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice.

    Previous Article
    The Staple Food Revolution: Bringing Beans and Grains to Local Markets
    No Newer Articles

    Never miss an article:

    Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

    ft_membership