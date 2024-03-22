The Periodic Table of Food Initiative: Illuminating the Mysteries of What We Eat

An estimated 26,000 biomolecules can be found in food, yet a vast majority are unidentified and their health effects of are largely unknown, according to a recent paper published in Nature Food. A group of researchers are working to unlock these mysteries through a new initiative known as the Periodic Table of Food (PTFI).

The PTFI is a global project that aims to create an open-access platform that will support molecular analyses on food items and standardize the way that data is collected and distributed.

“By providing standardized tools, data, and training to map food quality, we are enabling a common language among a global ecosystem to better understand our food—so we can collectively better manage food systems for people and the planet,” Selena Ahmed, the Global Director of the PTFI through the American Heart Association, tells Food Tank.

As part of a two-day event in New York City around the initiative, the PTFI and partners including Food EDU, The Rockefeller Foundation, the American Heart Association, Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, and Food Tank are organizing a celebration of food diversity, scientific advances, and community innovation.

