Fostering Local Food Systems Solutions in West and Central Africa

Nearly 50 million people in West and Central Africa are expected to experience hunger in 2024—an increase of 4 percent, according to the World Food Programme. But with the help of organizations like the West and Central Africa Council for Agricultural Research and Development (CORAF), local stakeholders are working to advance home-grown solutions to improve food and nutrition security.

CORAF, the largest sub-regional research organization in Africa, works in 23 countries in West and Central Africa, supporting farmer-led research to overcome the hunger crisis. “Farmers are knowledge producers, not only doctors have knowledge,” says Ousmane Ndiaye of ASPRODEB, an association of farmers and fishers across West and Central Africa that collaborates with CORAF.

The organization believes that it is essential to leverage the knowledge of producers and bolster their relationships with nonprofits and small and medium sized enterprises to transform food systems in West and Central Africa.

Photo courtesy of Haytam, Wikimedia Commons