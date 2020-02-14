Podcast

What the Wine Industry Doesn’t Want You To Know, with Todd White

Todd White of Dry Farm Wines explains why the wine industry needs more transparency and why his wines have to meet such high standards
Jason Flatt

Jason is a Food Tank intern and a recent AmeriCorps-turned-employee at a food systems nonprofit in New Jersey. He focused on government food assistance programs during his Master of Public Administration, but now, he is more engrossed in how communities across the U.S. can revolutionize their whole food systems. While his most recent endeavors include implementing food recovery programs in New Jersey public schools, he is generally just passionate about how we can make food more accessible, affordable, democratic, and culturally appropriate for everybody.

