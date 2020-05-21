

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Roger Thurow, Senior Fellow at The Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and Dr. Maureen Miruka, Director for Gender, Youth & Livelihoods at CARE USA.

Dani and Roger talk about the breakdown of the United States’ food chain and why global food security persists amid an abundance of food in the U.S. Then, Dani and Dr. Miruka discuss women and agriculture and how CARE is invested in programs that empower women.

