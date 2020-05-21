COVID-19 News From Food Tank

COVID-19

New on the Podcast: Dr. Maureen Miruka Discusses Women and Agriculture and Roger Thurow Talks Global Food Insecurity Amid American Abundance

Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
The Time is Now to End World Hunger and Transform the Food System
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: