Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani speaks with Rose Hayden-Smith Emeritus University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Advisor and author of Sowing the Seeds of Victory: American Gardening Programs of World War I. They talk about the history of crisis gardening in the U.S. and the growing interest in home gardens today.

