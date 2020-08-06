Food Tank Memberships

Food Tank Lists

6 Easy Ways to Stop Plastic Waste Today

With 30 million tons of plastic thrown away annually in the U.S. alone, plastic waste can feel hopeless—but it's easier than it seems to make a change.
Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
New on Food Talk Live: Ted Nordhaus of The Breakthrough Institute on How Tech and Intensification Can Save Agriculture
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: