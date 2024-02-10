The OSC Packaging Collaborative Is Seeking Innovative Solutions to Cut Waste

The OSC Packaging Collaborative is now accepting submissions for its annual packaging awards. They aim to celebrate innovative and sustainable packaging alternatives, responsible practices, and circularity.

Developed by One Step Closer (OSC), the OSC Packaging Collaborative is working to remove petroleum-based plastics through the development and scaling of compostable and renewable alternatives.

Submissions for the 2024 OSC Packaging Innovation Awards can be made to three different categories. Innovations in Materials recognizes advancements in the development of novel, sustainable packaging materials. Innovation in Re-fillable Packaging Systems highlights solutions that promote reusability and help consumers reduce waste. And Innovation in Supply Chain Waste Reduction focuses on waste reduction in the manufacturing or delivery process. Companies can submit to all three categories, but only one solution per category is allowed.

“By fostering creativity and sustainability in design and application, we pave the way for a future where packaging not only meets functional requirements but also aligns with broader goals of environmental stewardship,” Lara Dickinson, Executive Director of OSC, tells Food Tank. “Our hope for the awards is that they not only recognize exemplary achievements in packaging, but they also serve as a catalyst for driving positive change in the industry.”

Submissions will be accepted until February 16, 2024. Winners will be notified on March 1 and recognized on March 14 at the 2024 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA. Companies can submit their packaging solutions to the Awards by clicking HERE.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons