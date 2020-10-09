How Writers Are Impacting the Food System

Writers are shaping the fight for a better food system.

“There is a generation of writers who write about food in a new way, in a way that didn’t exist 20 years ago,” writer Michael Pollan said in a recent panel hosted by Niman Ranch.

Covering more than recipes and restaurants, these writers are helping people understand how food intersects with gender disparities, racial justice, a warming planet, and more.

Food Tank’s fall reading list recently highlighted some of these new and forthcoming books that are addressing inequities in the food system, identifying solutions to climate change, and helping people feed themselves and their families.

On the latest episode of Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg, Dani talks about some of these titles as well as the authors and books that inspired her to dedicate her career to building a better food system.

Then, hear from Dani’s conversations with writers who are covering issues in the food system today. Marion Nestle talks about her latest book Let’s Ask Marion and the political nature of food, Tom Philpott explains the inspiration behind his book Perilous Bounty. Michael Pollan reflects on the ways the food system has changed since Omnivore’s Dilemma was released in 2006 and Chef Hari Pulapaka explains how he hopes his recipes will encourage more people to embrace a plant-based diet.

