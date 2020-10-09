Food Tank Memberships

Books + Films

How Writers Are Impacting the Food System

How Writers Are Impacting the Food System
Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank’s Content Coordinator. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People’s Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Danielle Nierenberg to Receive 2020 Julia Child Award
Next Article
Congratulations to the World Food Programme for Nobel Peace Prize!
ft_membership
Food Tank Summits - World Food Day 2020
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: