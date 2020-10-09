Congratulations to the World Food Programme for Nobel Peace Prize!

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

The award recognizes WFP “for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict,” said Berit Reiss-Anderson, Chair of the Nobel Committee.

WFP works to deliver food assistance in emergencies and works with communities around the world to achieve food security, improve nutrition, and build resilience. In 2019, WFP assisted 97 million people in 88 countries.

“The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP) is a humbling, moving recognition of the work of WFP staff who lay their lives on the line every day to bring Food and assistance for close to 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement.

Since 1901 the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 101 times to 135 Nobel Laureates. Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his peace efforts with Eritrea.

Photo courtesy of the World Food Programme

